Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Size to Reach $1.2 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft seat actuation system market generated $526.5 million in 2021 and is projected to generate $1.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, the value chain, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

An aircraft seat actuation system is an intelligent system that allows seat control and adjustment as well as other solutions in an aircraft. The solution comprises a technologically enhanced maintenance concept, ergonomic seat motion, and scalability from cockpit seats to super first-class seats. The comfort and experiences of the customers are improved by the addition of new actuators with various motion controller kinds. It is widely used in a broad range of aircraft types, including wide-body, regional transport, and business jets.

Based on aircraft type, the linear wing segment captured the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global aircraft seat actuation system market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The rotary wing segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global aircraft seat actuation system market. The electromechanical segment would dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast timeframe. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes

Manufacturing the aircraft seat actuation system has a significant production cost. Compared to other aircraft seats, the aircraft seat actuation system technology is twenty-five times costlier. For instance, although a typical economy class seat costs up to approximately $10000, creating a seat with an actuation system in flight might cost much higher. Due to the high cost of the seats, the majority of airline companies who build aircraft only employ these seats in the luxury class sections. Additionally, installing a seat actuation system is an expensive process, which is anticipated to restrain the worldwide market for aircraft seat actuation systems throughout the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global aircraft seat actuation system market size trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐌𝐨𝐨𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 (𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧),

𝐍𝐎𝐎𝐊 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐀,

𝐁ü𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇,

𝐀𝐈𝐑𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊 𝐏𝐍𝐄𝐔𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐂 𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐏𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓,

𝐊𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬.

The global aircraft seat actuation system market share is segmented based on aircraft type, passenger seat class, type, and region. By aircraft type, it is classified into the linear wing and rotary wing. By passenger seat class, it is classified into business class, first class, premium economy class, and economy class. By type, it is classified into electromechanical and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

