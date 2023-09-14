Loot8™ Launches Innovative Partnership with Virtual Learning Program
Nation's 2nd Largest Public Charter School System Collaborates with Loot8™ to Create a Digital Collectible Experience for their Virtual Learning ProgramWASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Loot8™ announced the beginning of a partnership with KIPP DC's Virtual Learning Program (VLP), enabling students enrolled in VLP to create their own digital collectibles in an effort to expose them to new concepts in the world of technology.
"Partnering with KIPP DC's VLP allows for Loot8™ to reach out to a younger demographic to show the power of technology and how it may play a unique role in their everyday life," said Marcus Daley, Chief Executive Officer at Loot8™. "With the KIPP school systems being located in over 130-plus cities nationwide, this partnership represents a great starting point for Loot8™ to reach thousands of students with our message of bringing technology and digital opportunities to the underserved," Daley said.
Bridging the technical divide factored heavily in Loot8™ receiving the opportunity to partner with KIPP DC's VLP. "Our students are always inquiring about new and innovative ways to use technology," said Jovon Gerald, Director of Student Success at KIPP DC's VLP. "This partnership will provide our students with new information about digital tools and ownership that they did not have before. It will also assist them to become competitive in the 21st century job market and develop entrepreneurial skills," said Gerald.
For further information about this release, contact www.loot8.io and marcus.daley@loot8.io.
About Loot8:
Loot8™, an innovative enterprise-level content management platform, is redefining digital collectibles and fan experiences in the Web3 era. Integrating a suite of advanced tools, the platform offers unique benefits like product drops, venue interactions, and sustained fan engagement. Available in the App Store, Google Play Store and in the browser, Loot8™ seamlessly bridges Web2 and Web3, providing a secure SaaS-like transition into the future of digital content. With its ability to merge digital collectibles with real-world experiences, it's adaptable across events like concerts, conferences and sports. The platform's recent collaboration with Unsigned Prospects is designed to provide collegiate athletes with unparalleled content autonomy, amplifying their current visibility and fostering sustained fan relationships, while also being built to support their future endeavors. Under the stewardship of a seasoned executive team, Loot8™ is strategically poised to capitalize on its multifaceted applications and influential partnerships. For further information: https://www.loot8.io/
About KIPP DC's Virtual Learning Program (VLP)
The KIPP DC Virtual Learning Program educates 2nd-8th grade students in the District who thrive in a virtual setting that offers independence, safety, and more flexible learning options. With a commitment to excellence, equity, and justice, in partnership with families, the Virtual Learning Program works to build strong academic habits and accelerate student learning while in the student's most optimal environment. For further information: https://www.kipp.org/
