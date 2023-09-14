Attorney General Bird Response to Fatal Shooting of Algona Police Officer

DES MOINES- Wednesday evening, Algona police officer Kevin Cram was fatally shot and killed in the line of duty. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement in response:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of law enforcement hero Kevin Cram last night in Algona. Officer Cram wore the badge with honor to serve and protect. As we mourn his heartbreaking loss, we remember Officer Cram’s selfless service and keep his family in our prayers. We will never take for granted the sacrifices made to keep us safe, and we will always stand strong alongside our law enforcement heroes.”

