SAN DIEGO , CA, USA , September 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Four-day campout where music, art, and wellness merge to create a truly immersive experience. Same Same But Different Music & Arts Festival offers the chance to embrace the outdoors. One can join 1000s of festival goers at our picturesque beachside location in Lake Perris State Park, Southern California, for a weekend of rejuvenation for the mind, body, and soul according to the SSBD website. https://www.ssbdfest.com/ The Same Same But Different Festival is just days away and the tickets are selling online. For discount tickets to the Same Same But Different Festival use the Same Same But Different Festival Promo Code which is "RSVP" to purchase discount passes.When individuals use the promo code "RSVP," they'll unlock access to special Discount Passes for the Same Same But Different Festival , so they can make the most of this extraordinary event. The promo code "RSVP:" is also the SSBD Promo Code With an impressive lineup featuring over 30 wellness workshops, four stages hosting funky, jammy, and electronic music, and a plethora of areas to explore, attendees will discover numerous opportunities to connect with themselves and fellow festival-goers. Dive into our Floatopia day-parties, bask in the sunshine, and groove to our late-night beach parties that will keep the celebration alive well into the night.The Same Same But Different lineup for 2023 includes:AVIATOR STASHBIG WILDBIJOUBIX KINGBLU DETIGERBOOMBOXBOOSTIVECAM STEENCHUCKY MOTIONCOMBOVERCVBZDJ M3EAZY BAKEDFLAMINGOSISFRESH VEGGIESMICRO BRASSGRIZHIPPIE SABOTAGEHOLLYWOOD PRINCIPLEJACKLNDNKAIPORAKAT HALLKR3TUREKYLE KINCHL’ÉCLAIRLOUIS THE CHILDMADDY O’NEALMAT.JOEMIJAMITCHUM YACOUBMOONTRICKSMR. EOSNEW CONSTELLATIONSPAPER IDOLPARTIBOI69PHANTOMSPOLO & PANSODOWSPACE HALL SOUND MACHINESPEAKER HONEYSUNSETSSUNSQUABITHE MOTETTRUTH LIVEVOSS & THINGSWEISSWES LIGHTWHAT SO NOTWHISKERMANUse the "RSVP" promo code to unlock exclusive discounts and join us for a weekend of music, art, and wellness at Same Same But Different Music & Arts Festival 2023.

