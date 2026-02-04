ember shores promo code deal sale ember shores discount passes code ember shores discount code ember shores promo codes ember shores promo code

Ember Shores Promo Code is 'RSVP' in Update Announcement ILLENIUM and Festicationall-inclusive Barceló Riviera Maya Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ILLENIUM & FESTICATION CONFIRM EMBER SHORES 2026 RETURN TO RIVIERA MAYA (NOV. 20–22)Limited-capacity, all-inclusive destination festival to again take over Barceló Riviera Maya Resort with multiple stages and curated programmingEmber Shores, the destination electronic music festival curated by ILLENIUM in partnership with Festication, has confirmed its 2026 dates for November 20–22, 2026 at the all-inclusive Barceló Riviera Maya Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico.Designed as a “vacation-meets-festival” experience, Ember Shores integrates accommodations, resort amenities, and multi-stage music programming into a single, limited-capacity weekend. The event format differs from traditional camping or city-based festivals by placing stages and experiences throughout the resort footprint, allowing attendees to move between performances and resort activities without leaving the property.Festival organizers note that, as an all-inclusive destination event, the experience centers on bundled packages rather than single-day entries. Packages typically include resort lodging and festival access, with additional travel booked separately.“With destination festivals, the logistical innovation is the integration—stages, lodging, dining, and community programming are built into one environment,” said a NocturnalSD spokesperson. “That format tends to pull in a high-travel audience, which can translate into meaningful demand for regional hospitality services, airport transfers, local excursions, and staffing.” Ember Shores discount passes can be achieved by using the "RSVP" promo codeTICKETING + KEY DATESGeneral on-sale for Ember Shores 2026 is scheduled to begin Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. PT, subject to availability and sellouts. Ember Shores discount Code is "NOCTURNALSD"Event overview:• Event: Ember Shores 2026• Dates: November 20–22, 2026• Venue/Resort: Barceló Riviera Maya Resort (Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico)• Format: All-inclusive destination festival (packages include lodging + festival access)PROMO CODE INFORMATION (LOW-KEY ATTENDEE NOTE)Some attendees look for discount tickets and discount passes through offer fields during package checkout.For reference: from https://rsvppass.com/ • (The Ember Shores promo code is “RSVP”.)• (NOCTURNALSD is the name of the Ember Shores festival promo code option.)In practice, promo code availability can vary by inventory type, room category, and ticketing platform rules. For the biggest discount potential, travelers often test both an Ember Shores discount code and Ember Shores coupon code option during checkout (RSVP vs. NOCTURNALSD) and proceed only if the total updates before payment.

Independent attendee resource (Ember Shores promo code / discount code / coupon code guide):

ABOUT NOCTURNALSD

NocturnalSD publishes independent event travel notes, planning resources, and public promo-code guides for major nightlife and festival markets. NocturnalSD is not the festival producer or ticket seller; attendees should confirm final policies, rules, and pricing on the official festival website before purchase.

MEDIA CONTACT
NocturnalSD
Phone: (619) 377-9077
Email: erikavery@nocturnalsd.com
Website: https://nocturnalsd.com/ 