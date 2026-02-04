Shaqs Bass All-Star Festival Promo Code is 'RSVP' in Update Announcement

The Shaq's Bass All Star Festival Promo Code is "RSVP" Shaqs Bass Allstars 2026 discount Code Shaqs Bass Allstars Code 2026

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHAQUILLE O’NEAL’S “SHAQ’S BASS ALL-STARS FESTIVAL” SET FOR MARCH 21, 2026 AT PANTHER ISLAND PAVILIONDJ DIESEL-hosted Texas bass event to feature curated lineup including Levity, Wooli, GorillaT, Jessica Audiffred, Drinkurwater, and a special bass set from T-PAINShaquille O’Neal—performing as DJ DIESEL—will bring SHAQ’s Bass All-Stars Festival back to the Dallas–Fort Worth region on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas.Positioned as a single-day, bass-forward festival experience, the event combines an outdoor mainstage build with additional on-site production elements. Public event descriptions emphasize a curated lineup approach tied to O’Neal’s role as founder and host, with programming spanning dubstep, riddim, trap, and hybrid bass subgenres.Event organizers and prior coverage have described the festival as produced in partnership with Medium Rare and Disco Donnie Presents, a Texas-based live events producer. The 2026 edition also describes a two-stage setup, including a secondary 360° stage concept.SCHEDULE + PLANNING BASICSPublished event-day timing notes for March 21, 2026 include:• Parking lots open: 3:30 p.m.• Box office opens: 3:30 p.m.• Gates open: 4:30 p.m.• Event ends: 12:00 a.m.(Subject to change; attendees should verify the latest operational guidance on official channels.)VENUEPanther Island Pavilion395 W Purcey St, Fort Worth, TX 76102LINEUP (SELECT HIGHLIGHTS)Public lineup notes for 2026 include:• DJ DIESEL (Shaquille O’Neal)• Levity• Wooli• GorillaT• Jessica Audiffred• Drinkurwater• Special bass set: T-PAINPROMO CODE INFORMATION (LOW-KEY ATTENDEE NOTE)Ticketing platforms sometimes provide an “Offer Code / Promo Code / Coupon Code” field. When present, some buyers attempt discount tickets, discount passes, or discounted add-ons using promo codes.For reference:• (The Shaq’s Bass All-Stars promo code is “RSVP”.)• (NOCTURNALSD is the name of the Shaq’s Bass All-Stars festival promo code option.)Because each ticketing platform can apply different eligibility rules, attendees looking for the biggest discount or the largest promo code effect often test both RSVP and NOCTURNALSD at checkout, then confirm whether the total price or fees change before payment. No promo code discount is guaranteed.Independent attendee resource (Shaq’s Bass All-Stars promo code / discount code / coupon code guide):ABOUT NOCTURNALSDNocturnalSD publishes independent event travel notes, planning resources, and public promo-code guides for major nightlife and festival markets. NocturnalSD is not the festival producer or ticket seller; attendees should confirm final policies, rules, and pricing on the official festival website before purchase.

