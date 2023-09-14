FIRST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGE IN ALGONA POLICE OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

September 14, 2023

ALGONA, Iowa - On September 13, 2023, at approximately 7:53 p.m, Officer Kevin Cram, age 33, of the Algona Police Department was on patrol duty in the City of Algona when he was made aware of an active arrest warrant for Kyle Ricke. The arrest warrant was for Harassment through Palo Alto County, Iowa. Officer Cram knew of a possible location for Ricke and headed to that area. Officer Cram was in the 1100 block of S. Minnesota Street in Algona when he observed Kyle Ricke, age 43. After advising Ricke he was going to be placed under arrest, Ricke shot Officer Cram. Officer Cram was located by other officers and EMS, and taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona where he was pronounced deceased.

Kyle Ricke was located and arrested near Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, at approximately 11:50 p.m. last night. He has been charged with Murder in the First Degree in Kossuth County, Iowa, and will be extradited at a later date.

An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in the near future.

Officer Kevin Cram was a 10-year veteran of Iowa law enforcement, serving for the Nora Springs Police Department from 2013-2015 and the Algona Police Department from 2015-2023.

Please respect the privacy of Officer Cram’s family and the Algona Police Department during this difficult time.

Photo of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram

Photo of Kyle Ricke



