Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,143 in the last 365 days.

USS Shoups’ Congressional Visit

The representatives included: Rep. Trent Kelly (R-MS), House Armed Services Committee, Chairman of SeaPower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL), House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), House Financial Services Committee, and Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), House Ways and Means Committee. It was a wonderful opportunity for the congressman and sailors to sit down and discuss a variety of topics ranging from national security to the food served onboard.

Matthew Heimer, the Weapons Officer, onboard states, “It was really eye opening to meet with Representatives from a variety of districts throughout the United States. SHOUP crew members enjoyed interacting with our nation’s leaders and were proud to show them the capabilities of a patrol ready Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) destroyer. “

The visit consisted of lunch with the crew and a tour of the ship featuring the pilot house, combat information center, engineering spaces and much more.

Command Master Chief, Sean Baney says, “The SHOUP crew had an excellent opportunity to highlight their efforts as part of Seventh Fleet to our elected representatives. It is important for elected officials to see first-hand the challenges and opportunities our Sailors have here in Japan. Hosting the delegation visit gave our shipmates the chance to share their experiences with the decision makers from the highest level of government. I couldn’t be more proud of the way our crew represented their professionalism and the fighting spirit of the Navy.”

The crew of mighty warship Shoup effectively displays their warfighting attitude in every aspect of shipboard life and were extremely grateful for the opportunity to welcome these elected representatives.

You just read:

USS Shoups’ Congressional Visit

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more