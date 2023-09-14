The Illinois Liquor Control Commission Recognizes National Sober Day on September 14th

ILLINOIS, September 14 - National Sober Day is recognized each year on September 14th as a day to celebrate those who have broken the habit of alcohol addiction and to raise awareness about the harmful effects of misusing alcohol.





On National Sober Day, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) offers encouragement to those who are in recovery or struggling with alcohol addiction. For those who drink, it is important to maintain a healthy relationship with alcohol and make sensible and responsible decisions about alcohol consumption.





"Alcohol affects people in various ways, and there are many individuals who may consume alcohol without developing an addiction. However, individuals afflicted with alcohol addiction may feel isolated and helpless, especially when the adverse health and societal effects of their addiction become noticeable. We want those impacted to know that they aren't alone, and as such, we want to encourage them to seek help," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner.









If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol addiction, SAMHSA's National Helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by calling 1-800-662-4357. The helpline is a free, confidential service that provides treatment referrals and information on local treatment facilities, support groups, and other community-based organizations.





About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission





The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors and through the development of strategies to reduce youth access to alcohol products and the provision of training and education on responsible beverage service.





To learn more about the ILCC and its divisions, visit www.ILCC.Illinois.gov. To submit a tip or complaint to the ILCC's Enforcement Division, click here.





