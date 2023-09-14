Submit Release
Nurse Indicted, Charged in TBI Drug Theft Case

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained an indictment for a nurse in connection to a drug theft case.

Last July, after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services, TBI agents began investigating allegations involving Laural Beth Galyon (DOB 1/8/1974), a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at a facility in Murfreesboro. During the investigation, agents determined the La Vergne woman stole hydrocodone intended for a patient in her care.

On February 8th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Galyon with one count of Theft. Authorities arrested her on August 24th and booked her into the Rutherford County Jail on $5,000 bond.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee.

