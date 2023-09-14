Event Temple and MeetingPackage Announce Latest Integration Partnership
Hoteliers looking for an easier way to book meetings and group sales now no longer have to look any further.
This integration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly software that empowers hoteliers today and in the future.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver Canada and Espoo Finland– Event Temple, the award-winning hotel and venue management solution and MeetingPackage, the all-in-one solution for groups and meeting sales are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership and integration. This collaboration aims to redefine the landscape of the event booking and management process by offering a comprehensive, connected, and easy to use solution for hoteliers and venues worldwide.
— Bob Graham - CEO, Event Temple
Event Temple's cutting-edge hotel and event management platform, known for its easy to use, and scalable solutions will now seamlessly integrate with MeetingPackage's advanced booking capabilities. This integration will empower sales directors, venue managers, and event professionals worldwide to streamline their meeting space selling and booking processes, enhance customer experiences, and optimize their revenue streams.
Through this partnership, hoteliers will be able to use MeetingPackage's powerful online booking engine and channel manager while keeping the operational activities within the easy to use, comprehensive Sales & Catering of Event Temple. This integration allows for real-time availability and pricing information, making the booking process quicker and more accurate than ever before.
Key benefits of the Event Temple and MeetingPackage integration include:
Instant Booking and Confirmation: Event planners can secure their desired venue and receive immediate confirmation, eliminating the need for back-and-forth communication and reducing booking lead times.
Real-Time Availability: Accurate availability and pricing information ensure that event professionals can make informed decisions and secure the best venues for their events.
Automated Communication: Seamless communication between event planners and venues, with automated notifications and updates, ensures a smooth planning process from start to finish.
Data Synchronization: The integration between Event Temple and MeetingPackage ensures that all booking details, customer information, and event specifications are seamlessly synchronized for efficient management.
"We are excited to partner with MeetingPackage to offer our hotels and venues an easier to use and more integrated experience, and further grow the events and meetings business." said Bob Graham, CEO of Event Temple. "This integration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly software that empowers hoteliers today and in the future."
Joonas Ahola, CEO of MeetingPackage, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "With the integration hoteliers can truly embrace the latest technologies in the global market to drive efficiencies and increase revenues for their meetings & events sales. We look forward to giving our mutual and new customers access to a better way to sell and manage their events and group bookings."
This partnership is a high impact collaboration between 2 dynamic software providers in the hospitality world. Event Temple is currently used by thousands of users in over 40 countries, while MeetingPackage powers the online booking journey and global channel distribution for thousands of hotels and venues in over 120 countries.
The integration between Event Temple and MeetingPackage is now available, opening new horizons for booking meeting space and group room blocks. To learn more about this partnership and its benefits, please visit https://go.eventtemple.com/meeting-package-integration
About Event Temple:
Event Temple is a multiple award winning cloud-based hotel sales and catering software, designed to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. With a focus on innovation and user-friendliness, Event Temple empowers event professionals to manage their venues and events with efficiency and precision. Learn more at www.eventtemple.com.
About MeetingPackage:
MeetingPackage, headquartered in Finland, offers omni-channel sales automation software for hotels and event venues. The platform integrates seamlessly with venue systems, providing a Venue and Sales Management platform, Online Booking Engine, and specialized Channel Manager for Meetings & Events. Available in twelve languages, it serves thousands of hotels globally and partners with well known distribution channels such as Cvent and CWT.
Trevor MacLean
Event Temple
+1 6047633842
email us here