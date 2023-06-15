Strawberry (Formerly Nordic Choice Hotels) Selects Event Temple as its ‘Sales and Catering Provider’
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Event Temple, the leading hotel sales & catering software provider, continues to take the hospitality world by storm and is excited to announce that it has partnered with Strawberry (Previously Nordic Choice Hotels). With over 225 hotels in multiple countries and over 17,500 employees, Strawberry is one of the largest hotel companies in the Nordic countries.
“We are thrilled to be selected as the Sales and Catering Software to assist with Strawberry's digital transformation for its entire portfolio of over 225 hotels," said CEO of Event Temple, Bob Graham. "This partnership is a major milestone for us and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. Event Temple is excited to help Strawberry achieve its goals and deliver unforgettable guest experiences.”
Event Temple is changing the game for hotels across the globe, and the numbers speak for themselves; across 40+ countries, thousands of users have embraced the power of Event Temple. With a robust open API and over 50+ integrations, the software helps automate tasks by integrating with hoteliers’ preferred tech stack.
When talking about integrations, Event Temple's deep partnership with Mews, a leading cloud-based property management system (PMS), is one of the most impactful integrations in the hospitality industry today. Together, Event Temple and Mews PMS offer a comprehensive enterprise stack that empowers hotel chains worldwide.
Bob Graham continued, ”We are constantly improving our tools and building deep integrations based on market needs and customer feedback. Event Temple's objective is to empower hoteliers by giving them the technology they need to prosper in 2023 and beyond, and we'll keep doing that. We believe in building a quality product with excellent service - first and foremost, which is why we were selected.”
Kari Anna Fiskvisk, Vice President of Technology at Strawberry, had this to say about the partnership “After 22 months of vetting, Event Temple was the clear choice. The software was the best solution for a large group of hotels like us due to its ease of use, training and support, depth of integration with our PMS and ability to serve not just our very large conference center hotels but also our smaller properties as well.”
On the vetting process, Kari Anna had this to say “Before choosing Event Temple, Strawberry investigated and screened all the major solutions within the hotel sales & catering landscape. Before deciding, we ran extensive 18-month pilot programs and personally met with Event Temple's existing clients. In the end, Event Temple was selected as the preferred solution because it is a robust sales and catering platform, and connects so easily with the rest of our technology stack. We are confident in Event Temple’s ability to help our hotels.”
In addition, Event Temple's software provides a seamless onboarding experience for hotels, thanks to its user-friendly interface and powerful solutions for chain management and enterprise capabilities. Moreover, Event Temple's event management technology and hotel group room block management tools are highly advanced and efficient, making it a premium hotel solution.
When talking about the partnership, Bob Graham closed with "At Event Temple, we are dedicated to ensuring the success of our partners by providing powerful software that enhances their sales process and boosts their bottom line. During our discussions with Strawberry, we were able to showcase how our software's core pillars [ease of use, best-in-class integrations, industry-leading support and unparalleled scalability] align with their growth objectives. Our team is thrilled to collaborate with such a prestigious company and contribute to their continued success."
About Strawberry
Strawberry (formerly Nordic Choice Hotels) is a renowned hotel chain with 225 hotels and over 17,500 employees across the Nordic region. Strawberry has become a trusted name in the hospitality industry, strongly focusing on quality, sustainability, and guest satisfaction. The group offers a diverse portfolio of hotels, ranging from budget-friendly to luxurious properties, catering to various traveler preferences. Strawberry has won several awards and recognitions for its commitment to sustainability, guest experience, and innovation in the hospitality industry.
About Event Temple
Event Temple is a modern, cloud-based Hotel and Venue Sales and Catering software company that provides the industry with an easy-to-use, integrated solution with world-class support at an affordable price. Our scalable enterprise software is ideal for hotels with or without meeting spaces. Event Temple helps drive revenue growth while boosting efficiency and productivity by providing properties with a suite of sales tools in a sleek, intuitive platform. Event Temple is the industry's fastest-growing Hotel Sales and Catering CRM built specifically for hotels, with thousands of users in over 40 countries.
Trevor MacLean
“We are thrilled to be selected as the Sales and Catering Software to assist with Strawberry's digital transformation for its entire portfolio of over 225 hotels," said CEO of Event Temple, Bob Graham. "This partnership is a major milestone for us and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. Event Temple is excited to help Strawberry achieve its goals and deliver unforgettable guest experiences.”
Event Temple is changing the game for hotels across the globe, and the numbers speak for themselves; across 40+ countries, thousands of users have embraced the power of Event Temple. With a robust open API and over 50+ integrations, the software helps automate tasks by integrating with hoteliers’ preferred tech stack.
When talking about integrations, Event Temple's deep partnership with Mews, a leading cloud-based property management system (PMS), is one of the most impactful integrations in the hospitality industry today. Together, Event Temple and Mews PMS offer a comprehensive enterprise stack that empowers hotel chains worldwide.
Bob Graham continued, ”We are constantly improving our tools and building deep integrations based on market needs and customer feedback. Event Temple's objective is to empower hoteliers by giving them the technology they need to prosper in 2023 and beyond, and we'll keep doing that. We believe in building a quality product with excellent service - first and foremost, which is why we were selected.”
Kari Anna Fiskvisk, Vice President of Technology at Strawberry, had this to say about the partnership “After 22 months of vetting, Event Temple was the clear choice. The software was the best solution for a large group of hotels like us due to its ease of use, training and support, depth of integration with our PMS and ability to serve not just our very large conference center hotels but also our smaller properties as well.”
On the vetting process, Kari Anna had this to say “Before choosing Event Temple, Strawberry investigated and screened all the major solutions within the hotel sales & catering landscape. Before deciding, we ran extensive 18-month pilot programs and personally met with Event Temple's existing clients. In the end, Event Temple was selected as the preferred solution because it is a robust sales and catering platform, and connects so easily with the rest of our technology stack. We are confident in Event Temple’s ability to help our hotels.”
In addition, Event Temple's software provides a seamless onboarding experience for hotels, thanks to its user-friendly interface and powerful solutions for chain management and enterprise capabilities. Moreover, Event Temple's event management technology and hotel group room block management tools are highly advanced and efficient, making it a premium hotel solution.
When talking about the partnership, Bob Graham closed with "At Event Temple, we are dedicated to ensuring the success of our partners by providing powerful software that enhances their sales process and boosts their bottom line. During our discussions with Strawberry, we were able to showcase how our software's core pillars [ease of use, best-in-class integrations, industry-leading support and unparalleled scalability] align with their growth objectives. Our team is thrilled to collaborate with such a prestigious company and contribute to their continued success."
About Strawberry
Strawberry (formerly Nordic Choice Hotels) is a renowned hotel chain with 225 hotels and over 17,500 employees across the Nordic region. Strawberry has become a trusted name in the hospitality industry, strongly focusing on quality, sustainability, and guest satisfaction. The group offers a diverse portfolio of hotels, ranging from budget-friendly to luxurious properties, catering to various traveler preferences. Strawberry has won several awards and recognitions for its commitment to sustainability, guest experience, and innovation in the hospitality industry.
About Event Temple
Event Temple is a modern, cloud-based Hotel and Venue Sales and Catering software company that provides the industry with an easy-to-use, integrated solution with world-class support at an affordable price. Our scalable enterprise software is ideal for hotels with or without meeting spaces. Event Temple helps drive revenue growth while boosting efficiency and productivity by providing properties with a suite of sales tools in a sleek, intuitive platform. Event Temple is the industry's fastest-growing Hotel Sales and Catering CRM built specifically for hotels, with thousands of users in over 40 countries.
Trevor MacLean
Event Temple
+1 604-763-3842
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube