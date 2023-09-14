Caruthersville License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Caruthersville License Office has been awarded to AMW Support LLC. License Office Contractor, Amanda Pickard, said, “I have had the pleasure of being the Contract Agent in Caruthersville for the last five years and look forward to the next five.” All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location, 610 Ward Ave., Ste. 1-D, Caruthersville, Mo., 63830, will close on September 20 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on September 22. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed for lunch from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the telephone number will be 573-333-4822.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Kennett License Office – 103 South Main, Kennett, Mo., 63857

New Madrid License Office – 341 US Hwy 61, New Madrid, Mo., 63869

Malden License Office – 1112 N Douglas, Malden, Mo., 63863

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

###