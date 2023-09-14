[Deepening Co-operation] 2023 Mainland-Macao Business Associations Joint Conference on Participating in Development of Greater Bay Area Together

MACAU, September 14 - The 2023 Mainland-Macao Business Associations Joint Conference was held today (13 September) in Macao, attended by 68 delegates of trade promotion agencies and chambers of commerce from both sides. Since the year 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the joint conference mechanism, in-depth discussions were conducted on topics including further innovating the mechanism’s form and content, expanding its coverage, and stimulating its vitality; encouraging Macao to better participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and better facilitate the exchange and co-operation between the mainland and Macao enterprises, by taking the opportunity of the Business Conference on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development.

Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government Lei Wai Nong, President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Ren Hongbin, Deputy Director of the Economic Affairs Department and Head of the Commercial Office of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao Li Huaying, and President of the Macao Chamber of Commerce Chui Sai Cheong attended this Joint Conference.

Lei Wai Nong mentioned three expectations in his speech at this Joint Conference. The first one is to enhance the function and content of the mechanism of “Mainland-Macao Business Associations Joint Conference”. Second, it is hoped that the business sectors of both sides will jointly discuss their participation in further development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. Third, it is expected that the business associations of both sides will work together to further explore market opportunities in Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs). He also stated that when the recovery continues in the mainland and Macao, global uncertainty has increased. Faced with opportunities and challenges, the business sectors of the mainland and Macao should deepen their multi-faceted co-operation. Macao will join hands with CCPIT and major business associations to constantly improve the joint conference mechanism, and build a better platform for communication, exchange and co-operation.

Ren Hongbin said in his speech that efforts should be made to seize opportunities to deepen co-operation, and facilitate the high-quality development of economic and trade co-operation between the mainland and Macao. Therefore, he put forward four suggestions: First, adhering to the principle of “One Country, Two Systems” to further sustain the healthy development of Macao’s economy; second, taking initiative in aligning with national strategies and firmly grasping the major development opportunities brought about by the joint development of the Belt and Road and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; third, strengthening the construction of the China-PSCs platform to enhance the function of the trade co-operation service platform between China and PSCs; fourth, enriching the content of the joint conference mechanism, and enhancing its vitality and cohesiveness. In addition, next year is the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the mechanism of Mainland-Macao Business Associations Joint Conference. After collecting opinions from major business associations in Macao, CCPIT and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) both agreed to accept the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Macao as a new member of the joint conference mechanism.

At the conference, leaders and delegates of trade promotion agencies and chambers of commerce from the mainland and Macao actively shared their views and insights on further innovating the joint conference mechanism, facilitating Macao’s participation in the development of the Greater Bay Area, and enhancing co-operation between the two sides. Vice President of Directors Board of the Macao Chamber of Commerce Vong Kok Seng, Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Industrial Association of Macau Ian Soi Kun, Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Macau Importers & Exporters Association Wong I Mun, President of the Board of Directors of the Macao Textile Merchants Association Wong Sai Man, and Managing Director of the Board of Directors of the Macau Shipper’s Association Sam Zhong delivered speeches to provide suggestions for the co-operation between the two sides.

Other participating delegates include: President of the Board of Directors of the Industrial Association of Macau Fong Son Kin, President of the Board of Directors of the Macau Shipper’s Association Liu Iuk Lun, and Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Macao Chan Lap San.