Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,621 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,137 in the last 365 days.

Reputation House Highlights the Importance of Online Presence Management at the ICX Summit in Charlotte

Reputation House Team at ICX Summit

Reputation House Team at ICX Summit

Nikita Prokhorov, the co-founder and executive director of Reputation House

Nikita Prokhorov, the co-founder and executive director of Reputation House

Reputation House at ICX Summit

Reputation House at ICX Summit

The agency focused on the crucial strategies and techniques that help businesses not only monitor and enhance their online reputation

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Summit held from September 11-13 in Charlotte, NC, saw an insightful presentation from Nikita Prokhorov, the co-founder and executive director of Reputation House. The summit, known for its dedication to revealing the innovative strategies and technologies used by brands to enhance customer experiences, showcased Prokhorov's deep dive into online reputation management.

Nikita said, "We live and run business in a world where every brand's trajectory is so intertwined with its online image, the significance of online reputation management (ORM) cannot be overstated. At the ICX Summit, I aimed to highlight this by emphasizing strategies like proactive reputation management, leveraging social listening, authentic customer engagement, strategic content creation, and the art of turning negative feedback into growth opportunities. Every brand's success hinges on how they're perceived online, and ORM is the key."

Today, Reputation House proudly offers advanced online reputation management services including AI-powered tools, media monitoring, SERM, and specialized review tracking.

Reputation House's participation in the ICX Summit underscores its commitment to ORM and its pivotal role in a brand's digital journey. The ICX Summit's initiative in bringing thought leaders like Nikita Prokhorov to the forefront ensures businesses are equipped to understand and adapt to the dynamic realm of customer experience and ORM.

ICX Summit was co-located with the Bank Customer Experience (BCX) Summit that provided executives with powerful insights into current trends and innovative technology to help today’s financial institutions transform themselves to serve consumers now and into the future.


About Reputation House

Reputation House, based in the USA, is one of the world’s leading online reputation management agencies with offices in Dubai-United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, and the USA. The agency specializes in detecting issues and fixing online performance: Search Engine Reputation Management (SERM), online mentions' monitoring, online reputation analytics, lead generation, deleting information from websites and search engines, and evaluating digital engagement and coverage.

For over 10 years we have secured online reputation for more than 1000 international companies that include governments, corporations, companies, NGOs, and individuals.

Reputation House is known for its expertise in enhancing and safeguarding online reputation, developing AI software to monitor, analyze and timely respond to mentions on the Internet, such as Reputation House App for large-scale online data analysis and My Reputation App for small businesses and personal use.

Denis P
Reputation House
pr@reputation.house
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Reputation House Highlights the Importance of Online Presence Management at the ICX Summit in Charlotte

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more