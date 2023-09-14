Westminster Barracks - Multiple Charges
CASE#: 23B1006029
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/23/23 daytime
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Wardsboro Rd, Newfane
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment, Shooting From a Roadway
ACCUSED: Justin Wimer
AGE:47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/6/23, Vermont State Police received information about a crime through its anonymous tip line. Investigation into the incident determined on 8/23/23 on South Wardsboro Road there was a dispute between Justin Wimer and another individual that involved Wimer shooting from a roadway. There were no reported injuries from this. On 9/13/23, Wimer agreed to meet with Troopers at Dover Police Department and was arrested for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment, and Shooting from a Roadway. Wimer was then transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail. Wimer was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 9/14/23 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/14/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
