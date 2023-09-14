Westminster Barracks - Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1006029

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 8/23/23 daytime

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Wardsboro Rd, Newfane

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment, Shooting From a Roadway

ACCUSED: Justin Wimer

AGE:47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/6/23, Vermont State Police received information about a crime through its anonymous tip line. Investigation into the incident determined on 8/23/23 on South Wardsboro Road there was a dispute between Justin Wimer and another individual that involved Wimer shooting from a roadway. There were no reported injuries from this. On 9/13/23, Wimer agreed to meet with Troopers at Dover Police Department and was arrested for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment, and Shooting from a Roadway. Wimer was then transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail. Wimer was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 9/14/23 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/14/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600