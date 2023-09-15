Move to Spain: Learn Spanish and Teach English in Spain with the EBC Road2Spain Programme
The EBC Road2Spain Porgramme is a package that gives people the opportunity to move to Spain to learn Spanish and teach English.ALCOBENDAS, MADRID , SPAIN, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who has been looking for a programme that will allow them to move to Spain will be pleased to find out that there is a new Spanish language programme in town. The EBC Road2Spain Porgramme is an unbeatable package that gives people the opportunity to have an immersive intercultural experience learning Spanish in Spain.
The programme also comes with an option to get Trinity CertTESOL certification, which will allow them to teach English in Spain. And the best part? People can take this TEFL course at no additional cost. Basically, whether one chooses to invest in the Spanish-only programme or the Spanish programme with the TEFL certification option, both cost the same.
The EBC Road2Spain Programme (Spanish course with TEFL certification)
Who should take the EBC Road2Spain Programme? Anyone looking for a sustainable one-year Spanish school programme should take advantage of this unique package. How is it sustainable? Well, people who have experienced studying abroad know that it can be challenging to find ways to fund one’s studies while being a foreign student. However, thanks to Spain’s immigration law, anyone with a Spanish student visa is allowed by law to work up to 30 hours a week.
Though there is a high demand for English teachers in Spain, in order to teach English in the country, one must be TEFL certified. The EBC Trinity CertTESOL is a 4-week, 200-hour Ofqual level 5 Trinity College London accredited TESOL certification online course with guaranteed international acceptance. The certification is accepted and recognised by the British Council and international schools in over 100 countries around the world.
Anyone taking the EBC Road2Spain programme with the TEFL certification will take the online Trinity CertTESOL course and become a qualified English teacher. The Road2Spain programme is designed in such a way that by the time graduates start their Spanish classes, they will already have their Trinity CertTESOL certification. This means that they will be able to work as English teachers whenever they are not in Spanish class. They can learn and earn at the same time.
Now, for the Spanish part of the programme. People who enrol in the Road2Spain Programme get a one-year Spanish language course with a Cervantes Institute accredited Spanish school. Upon completion of the Trinity CertTESOL course, graduates tell EBC when they want to start their Spanish course, and the Spanish school will send the official letter of invitation that is needed to apply for a Spanish student visa.
Learning Spanish in Spain is a unique opportunity to fully take in the culture. The one-year Spanish language programme will also include weekly activities and excursions, most of which are free. The Spanish classes are flexible, so students can choose to study either in the morning or the afternoon. Included in the one-year course are materials and books, as well as a certificate of completion at the end of the programme.
Through this programme, Spanish student visa holders will be able to learn Spanish while working as Trinity CertTESOL certified English teachers. They will be putting their new Trinity CertTESOL certification to use, teaching English in Spain. Furthermore, EBC graduates get free lifetime access to the worldwide job placement programme, which helps them get English teaching jobs anywhere in the world.
The EBC Road2Spain Programme (Spanish-only course)
Teaching English is not for everyone, and that’s okay. People who only want to focus on studying Spanish for a year can opt to take the Spanish-only course. This option comes with a one-year Spanish language programme with a Cervantes Institute-accredited school. However, when considering the fact that the one-year Spanish only-course and the one-year Spanish course with TEFL certification cost the same, people may want to be open to taking the Trinity CertTESOL course as well. They must, however, meet the entry requirements and pass the pre-admission testing to join the Trinity CertTESOL certification course.
Invest in the EBC Road2Spain Programme
Anyone looking to move to Spain should consider investing in the Road2Spain programme. It is a good investment because it adds value and can help generate more income in the long run, whether one chooses the Spanish course with the TEFL certification or the Spanish-only course. Living abroad is an excellent way to expand one’s circle and network. It also opens the door to many opportunities while allowing one to get to know a different culture and language.
As for the Trinity CertTESOL certification, it is accepted and recognised worldwide, meaning people with this certificate can teach English all over the world. Furthermore, the EBC job placement programme is a great safety net that graduates can fall on at any point in their lives.
Anyone interested in making the move to Spain should check out the EBC Road2Spain Programme today.
