Kongsberg Geospatial Integrates uAvionix FlightLine truSky™ ADS-B Data for IRIS Terminal Customers
Kongsberg Geospatial & uAvionix partner to enhance UAS control with FlightLine ADS-B data.
Adding FlightLine to the suite of tools available to IRIS Terminal users provides an entirely new level of versatility and airspace information”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial and uAvionix, each leading providers of software services for UAS Command and Control (C2) and Uncrewed Air Traffic Management (UTM) systems respectively, announced today, the planned availability of uAvionix’s validated FlightLine ADS-B data from cooperative aircraft as an optional sensor feed for Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS Terminal users. The collaboration will provide enhanced situational awareness to Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) operators by visualizing and deconflicting the airspace around their flights. Reliable and trusted traffic feeds, from both cooperative and non-cooperative aircraft, are key inputs that enable the replacement of Visual Observers with Electronic Observers in the ongoing pursuit of safe and scalable BVLOS operations.
— Thomas Jimenez, Market Director for UAS, Kongsberg Geospatial
Thomas Jimenez, Market Director for UAS at Kongsberg Geospatial says, "Adding FlightLine to the suite of tools available to IRIS Terminal users provides an entirely new level of versatility and airspace information. The FlightLine system is increasingly being used in airspaces throughout North America and this new integration allows for a seamless 'plug and play' visualization for our IRIS Terminal users. We couldn’t be happier about deepening our relationship with the aviation professionals at uAvionix to benefit our clients."
The uAvionix FlightLine service provides validated ADS-B track data from a first-of-its-kind high integrity surveillance network of dual-band ADS-B receivers. FlightLine’s truSky™ validation score provides UAS operators confidence in the track data for key Detect and Avoid (DAA) functions. The cloud-based system performs at low latencies with redundancy to ensure timely and reliable delivery of ADS-B data from cooperative aircraft. With traceability to certified avionics for ADS-B, the FlightLine surveillance-as-a-service network is a trusted data feed for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. As with other air-traffic data feeds in the IRIS Terminal, FlightLine tracks will enjoy the same track correlation functionality available to other sensors feeds to ensure a clutter-free user interface and a reduction in cognitive load on the operator or airspace manager.
Interested clients should contact Thomas Jimenez of Kongsberg Geospatial for further information on the benefits of and how to add FlightLine to your IRIS Terminal.
About uAvionix
uAvionix was founded with the mission of bringing safety solutions to aviation that accelerate the integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) into National Airspace Systems (NAS). uAvionix offers innovative, low SWaP TSO certified and uncertified avionics and services for General Aviation (GA), Defense and UAS markets. The team consists of an unparalleled engineering and management team with a unique combination of experience within avionics, surveillance, airport services, UAS aircraft development, radio frequency (RF), and semiconductor industries.
To learn more about uAvionix crewed and uncrewed products and services, please visit: www.uavionix.com
About Kongsberg Geospatial
Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (https://kongsberggeospatial.com), developer of the TerraLens Geospatial SDK, creates precision real-time software for air traffic control UAS and situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense solutions. Over three decades of delivering dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications in Aerospace, Defense, and the rapidly evolving Commercial UAV market. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.
