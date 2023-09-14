The U.S. Hispanic Business Council Urges Corporations to Enact Practical Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the advent of Hispanic Heritage Month, our nation will once again turn its attention to our community. This acknowledgement is fitting given that, in the last decade, Hispanics alone accounted for over 51% of the population growth of the entire nation, according to the Pew Research Center. In the next decade, according to the Department of Labor, over 78% of new entrants into the American workforce will be Hispanic. One in four new businesses is Hispanic-owned, says the Small Business Administration. Finally, Selig Center for Economic Growth data indicates that Hispanics, 20% of the U.S. population, are surpassing a purchasing power of $2.5 trillion, an amount greater than the GDPs of Russia, Canada or Italy. These milestones will rightfully be celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month.
But when it comes to recognizing this potential in corporate America’s boardrooms, Hispanics are blatantly left out.
In a climate where the foundations of DEI efforts are being questioned, the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) urges corporations to adopt an approach where diversity is a business strategy and where boards reflect the consumers they serve. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement:
"For 30 days corporate America will celebrate my community, but for 365 days, corporate America's boardrooms ignore us. All aspects of American life rely on Hispanic participation, from business, to politics, to entertainment. And while major corporations rely on the Hispanic market for labor and profits, we hold less than 4% of their board seats. In an increasingly global economy, diversity in leadership should be used as a competitive advantage. It’s time corporate boards mirror the changing face of America.”
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
