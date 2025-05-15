Javier Palomares, USHBC President & CEO, Applauds Verizon for $5 Billion Pledge to American Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly commends Verizon for its bold commitment to invest $5 billion over the next five years in U.S. small business suppliers through the launch of its new Small Business Supplier Accelerator. This extraordinary commitment, combined with grants, networking, and coaching through Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready program, marks a major step forward in empowering the small businesses that form the backbone of America’s economy. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Verizon’s $5 billion commitment is more than an investment, it’s a strategic commitment to small business resilience. At a time when American small businesses are navigating volatile markets, supply chain challenges, and barriers to accessing capital, Verizon is stepping up with targeted solutions to support small business growth and resilience. This is the kind of high-impact corporate leadership our economy needs, focused on scalable solutions, equal opportunity, and long-term partnerships. We applaud Verizon’s dedication to strengthening supplier diversity, streamlining vendor requirements, and ensuring that American small businesses have a seat at the table.”Verizon’s Small Business Supplier Accelerator will open new doors for small business owners to join major supply chains, with faster payment terms and more flexible contractual requirements. This initiative builds on Verizon’s longstanding support for small businesses and its commitment to economic opportunity. Through the continued success of Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, nearly half a million small businesses have benefited from Verizon’s digital tools, expert-led courses, and coaching opportunities, and can now apply for grants offering $10,000 awards to eligible firms who complete the required resources.Javier continued by saying:“We call on other major telecommunications companies, like AT&T and T-Mobile, to follow Verizon’s lead and join the fight to ensure Main Street America continues to drive our economy. Now is the time for action, not platitudes. Small businesses power America’s growth, innovation, and workforce. If we want a stronger, more inclusive economy, we need every major player in the private sector pulling in the same direction.”The USHBC looks forward to partnering with Verizon and other corporate leaders who recognize that supporting small businesses is not just good policy—it’s good business.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.

