Lucius Partners Portfolio Company Voltron Therapeutics, Inc Adds of Manufacturing Expert to Scientific Advisory Board
Globally recognized manufacturing and product supply expert Tibor Nemes joins Scientific Advisory BoardNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Lucius Partners portfolio company, today announced that Tibor Nemes, a globally recognized manufacturing and product supply expert, has joined their Scientific Advisory Board.
“I am excited to share my experience in vaccine development and operations with the Voltron Therapeutics team to optimize their unique VaxCelerate platform and, therefore, to address the limitations of many existing vaccine offerings and approaches,” said Tibor Nemes. “This novel platform provides a number of unique features, including speed of development, as approximately 90% of the vaccine is consistent and used across the entire platform, as well as incredible targeting flexibility through the attachment of proteins, monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, neoantigens or lipids. Further, pre-clinical results to date have demonstrated excellent/superior safety, efficacy, and immune system engagement. I am proud to be working with the Voltron team as they prepare to file an IND for First in Human trials and scale manufacturing efforts toward commercial levels.”
Mr. Nemes has over 25 years of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry, having led organizations in both Europe and the United States. He has extensive technical experience in engineering, process development, quality assurance, and the manufacturing of biologics, vaccines, cyto-toxic oncology, and other sterile products. He has been involved in the commercialization of an array of biologics and vaccines throughout his career. Tibor currently serves as EVP, Head of the Americas, and President of Stallergenes Greer Inc., the leading allergy immunotherapy company in the U.S., which is part of the Global Stallergenes Greer Group.
Tibor has previously held senior leadership positions during his career with Novartis, Novavax, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Elan Pharmaceuticals. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University, and Executive PLD from Harvard Business School.
“Tibor’s insights and perspective will greatly enhance our already considerable chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) efforts and further de-risk the VaxCelerate platform,” stated Patrick Gallagher, chief executive officer of Voltron Therapeutics. “His expertise at working with diverse targeting strategies and structures in both the prophylactic and therapeutic vaccine settings will prove invaluable to our internal programs, as well as our partnering efforts.”
Voltron’s significant progress in manufacturing activities have enabled a path to a potential IND filing in 2024. The Company has developed a baseline platform process to obtain good manufacturing practice (GMP) grade HSP70-Avidin, which can be seamlessly integrated across vaccine products (success of one project increases chances of success for future programs). Further, scalability has been established through utilization of a high producing CHO cell line and purification process for HSP70 that can be used at production scales from 50L to 2000L. Finally, the modular process has been designed such that different biotinylated ‘attachments,’ such as peptides, can be associated with HSP70-Avidin to enable a range of vaccine products.
“Mr. Nemes is a great addition to the world-class team at Voltron,” said James Ahern, Managing Partner of Laidlaw & Company, and co-founder of Lucius Partners. “We are focused on building the needed expertise in our portfolio companies to create new solutions for clinicians and patients and value for our shareholders.”
About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.
Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital's novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and Emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology.
With the work of our world class team of researchers and development team, this technology has shown positive results in certain pre-clinical studies and initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (including Lassa Fever) as well as three oncology indications (HPV Related Cancers). For more information, please visit www.voltrontx.com.
About Lucius Partners, LLC
Lucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companies grow, achieve milestones and generate value for their shareholders.
