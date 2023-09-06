Lucius Partners Portfolio Company Voltron Therapeutics Announces Robust Immunogenicity Data: Key Prostate Cancer Target
Self Assembling Vaccine targets Prostate Stem Cell Antigen Vaccine induces immunity against an immunogenic protein; expands platform’s potential targetsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Lucius Partners portfolio company, today announced that the Dose-Ranging Immunogenicity Study of VTX-0P4, a protein-based cancer vaccine targeting Prostate Stem Cell Antigen (PSCA), induced robust, statistically significant immune responses in a dose dependent manner compared to controls. This is an important target in the fight against Prostate Cancer. The study utilized a well-established mouse model of PSCA expressing cancers including prostate, bladder, and kidney cancers.
Importantly, this trial validated the ability of Voltron’s targeted vaccines to train T cells to mount specific responses to immunogenic proteins, in addition to its previously shown ability to generate immune responses to peptides, and further confirmed that the SAV is well tolerated. The ability of the SAV to target full proteins and peptides, demonstrates that Voltron’s vaccine platform has the potential to target dozens of oncology and infectious disease targets – collectively multi- billions of dollars of market potential.
“Our team is very encouraged by the results of this trial. We have demonstrated that the Self Assembling Vaccine (SAV) targeting PSCA significantly augments T Cell responses in comparison to controls against this important tumor target,” said Dr. Mark Poznansky, Director of the VIC. He added, “Our PSCA vaccine induced a significant increase in the percentage in the spleen of both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells expressing IFNγ as a recall response to PSCA overlapping peptides. The magnitude of these responses were comparable to those seen in the prior HPV E6/E7 studies, which subsequently demonstrated significant increases in survival and reductions in tumor progression in a mouse model of HPV induced cancer. This strongly suggests we can address PSCA or other tumor antigen expressing cancers with a full protein approach.”
“As with our highly significant immunogenicity/efficacy trials using E6/E7 peptides for HPV related cancers (e.g. cervical and head and neck cancers), HSP70 had a strong immune adjuvanting effect against PSCA at higher doses in the stimulated spleen cells,” said Patrick J. Gallagher, chief executive officer of Voltron Therapeutics. “Once again, the platform has increased T cell engagement relative to controls and may offer advantages over other approaches and technologies in these widely used preclinical models.”
This important research and development milestone further demonstrates and supports the Self Assembling Vaccine (SAV) platform’s unique capabilities: development speed, target/pathogen flexibility and significant engagement of the immune system. This work with a full length protein expands the potential value/solutions that the SAV platform could offer in the oncology and infectious disease settings.
“The team’s deliberate and disciplined approach to R&D and specific target selection has once again lead to promising results,” said James Ahern, Managing Partner of Laidlaw & Company and founder of Lucius Partners. “We are excited to commence our pre-clinical PSCA efficacy study in the near future and continue to leverage our highly flexible vaccine platform to create new solutions for clinicians and patients and value for our shareholders.”
About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc.
Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital's novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and Emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology.
With the work of our world class team of researchers and development team, this technology has shown positive results in certain pre-clinical studies and initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (including Lassa Fever) as well as three oncology indications (HPV Related Cancers). For more information, please visit www.voltrontx.com.
About Lucius Partners, LLC
Lucius Partners is a consultancy that provides a broad suite of services to help healthcare companies grow, achieve milestones and generate value for their shareholders.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the VaxCelerate Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Voltron's current expectations and various assumptions. Voltron believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Voltron may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and any Voltron filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Voltron's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Voltron cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Voltron does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.
