R&R Express Ranked as a Top Workplace in 2023 and Receives Managers Award for the 2nd Year in a Row
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has again recognized Companies and Organizations in Greater Pittsburgh as Top Workplaces for 2023.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has again recognized Companies and Organizations in Greater Pittsburgh as Top Workplaces for 2023. Congratulations to all the winners throughout the greater Pittsburgh area. (see: https://newsinteractive.post-gazette.com/top-workplaces-pittsburgh-2023/ )
We are thrilled to announce that R&R Express is one of top 3 Top Workplaces in Pittsburgh this year out of midsized companies, but they also have received the managers award for the second year in a row. We are so appreciative of the wonderful employees that work at the R&R headquarters in Pittsburgh. It is an organization that is truly “Powered by Purpose”, exceptional not only in the logistics industry, but by their professionalism and the philanthropic work they do with autism.
This award simply goes to the employees of R&R Express. To learn more about R&R Express, Inc., head to https://www.shiprrexp.com/
More About R&R Express
For over 40 years, R&R Express has provided efficient, multi-mode solutions to meet every customer’s complex transportation needs with integrity. R&R Express provides the technology, expertise, and the best personnel in the industry to move hundreds of thousands of shipments each year safely throughout North America and beyond. For more information about R&R Express, visit https://www.shiprrexp.com.
