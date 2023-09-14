Oxford Brookes University awards prestigious Honorary Doctorate to Rob Bailey, Mercer | Mettl’s Global Head of Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercer | Mettl, the world's largest skill assessment platform, announced today that Rob Bailey, the Global Head of Research at Mercer | Mettl, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the prestigious Oxford Brookes University. Oxford Brookes University celebrated its graduation ceremony on September 6, 2023, with six gala events graced by distinguished guests and fellow recipients of Honorary Doctorate degrees from diverse fields, including Formula 1, performing arts, publishing, and life-saving vaccination research.
Rob Bailey's Honorary Doctorate stands as a testament to his outstanding contributions in the fields of occupational psychology and public engagement. As an accomplished occupational psychologist and Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society, Rob has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to advancing research and development in personality tests and occupational ability, with a particular focus on promoting inclusivity and equitable access to employment opportunities.
Congratulating Rob on the award, Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl said, “Rob Bailey's journey is a testament of dedication and excellence. His remarkable achievements, both in the field of occupational psychology and in his humanitarian efforts during the pandemic, exemplify the values we hold dear at Mercer | Mettl. We congratulate Rob on this well-deserved Honorary Doctorate from Oxford Brookes University, a recognition of his outstanding contributions to society and the world of psychology.”
Rob's dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic further underscores his commitment to community and humanitarian causes. In early 2020, he identified the urgent need for face shield personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline healthcare workers. He initiated 3D printing of face shields at his own home, producing an impressive 50 face shields per week. Recognizing the need to scale up production, Rob mobilized a network of volunteers through social media, rapidly forming Covid Print Oxford. Under his leadership, this initiative achieved a remarkable output of up to 450 face shields daily, which were distributed not only across the UK but also to various African and South American countries. These efforts led to the donation of tens of thousands of face shields to hospitals, pharmacies, doctors' surgeries, and schools worldwide.
Rob has been dedicated to nurturing the next generation of psychologists and has been generously contributing to career events, offering shadow work placements and mentoring within the field of Psychology at Oxford Brookes University. He holds a BSc in Psychology from Royal Holloway, University of London, and an MSc in Occupational Psychology from London Guildhall University.
About Mercer | Mettl
Mercer | Mettl is a renowned global talent measurement capability of Mercer. Mercer is the largest HR consulting company worldwide and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan. Mercer | Mettl, the world's largest online assessment platform, has partnered with 6000+ corporates, 31 sector skill councils and government departments, and 500+ educational institutions across 100+ countries. It enables organizations to build winning teams by making credible people decisions across two key areas — talent acquisition and development.
Mercer | Mettl's research-backed assessments, efficient cloud platform, and in-depth analytics help them deliver transformative results for their clients and employees. The company creates customized assessments across the employee lifecycle, including pre-hiring screening, candidate skills assessment, training and development programs for employees and students, certification exams, contests and beyond.
