Global Smart Parking Systems Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC's "Smart Parking Systems Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive insights into the smart parking systems market size, projecting a $15.17 billion by 2027 with a 20.9% CAGR.
The smart parking systems market expands due to a rising number of vehicles. North America leads in smart parking systems market share with major players: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Siemens A.G., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Swarco AG, Kapsch TrafficCom, SKIDATA GmbH, Nedap N.V., Mindteck, FlashParking, and EasyPark Group.
Smart Parking Systems Market Segments
• By Type: Off-Street Parking, On-Street Parking
• By Hardware: Pucks, Cameras And LPRs, Smart Meters, Signage, Parking Gates
• By Software: Parking Guidance System, Analytics Solutions
• By Service: Consulting Service, Engineering Service, Mobile App Parking Service
• By Application: Commercial, Government, Transport Transit
• By Geography: The global smart parking systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Smart parking systems refer to tools and strategies designed to increase parking spots' effectiveness, convenience, and management. Smart parking systems allow parking attendants to effectively utilize parking spaces to manage street parking in a contemporary and effective manner, reducing urban traffic and pollution.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Smart Parking Systems Market Trends And Strategies
4. Smart Parking Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Smart Parking Systems Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
