Message from EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın Regarding The Flood Disaster in Libya

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın has issued a message in response to the flood disasters that occurred following the Daniel Hurricane affecting Libya. Prof. Dr. Hocanın included the following in his message:

"We are deeply saddened to hear that the Daniel Hurricane has affected the Mediterranean region causing loss of life and property in the Republic of Turkey, Bulgaria, and Greece. Unfortunately, Daniel Hurricane has continued its impact in the region in recent days, and reached Libya, resulting in a flood disaster where, according to local authorities, more than two thousand people lost their lives, thousands are missing, and many cities are submerged underwater.

We have also felt the impact of the hurricane's severe storm in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. However, the disaster in Libya is unfortunately on a much larger scale. Currently, aid is being sent to Libya from many countries, including the Republic of Turkey.

We extend our message of sympathy and solidarity to all the people of Libya, especially the Libyan students and their families at our university. We pray for the souls of those who have perished in this disaster and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

