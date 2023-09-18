Evolving Systems Launches Game Manager: Redefining Digital Engagement Through Gamification

Game Manager facilitates businesses to design, configure, and roll out effortlessly HTML5 Mini Games and Reveal Mechanics aligned with their brand and promotional goals.

Elevate engagement with Game Manager by Evolving Systems: The future of gamified marketing. Dive into transformative experiences.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-evolving digital era, gamification is an indispensable tool for boosting customer engagement. Addressing this need, Evolving Systems proudly unveils Game Manager, a state-of-the-art solution destined to revolutionize marketing strategies.

Gamification: Beyond the Hype

The birth of Game Manager is anchored in substantial data:

53% of participants indicate an inclination towards game mechanics, with 81% embracing them when presented.

Cross-generational interest spans from Gen Z's 85% to Gen X's 81%.

The introduction of such mechanics amplifies user satisfaction by a remarkable 1.7-fold. (Source: The Loyalty Report 2019 – Bond Brand, Global panel of 55K consumers)

This data underscores the potential: Leveraging game-centric experiences allows businesses to cultivate profound interactions, amplify engagement, and achieve remarkable escalation across essential metrics such as sales, CLV, ARPU, and tenure.

Introducing Game Manager

Evolving Systems' SaaS offering, Game Manager, empowers enterprises to effortlessly design, structure, and deploy HTML5 Mini Games and Reveal Mechanics in harmony with their brand and promotional aspirations. Additionally, it provides optional marketing consultancy to optimize engagement approaches.

Exceptional Synchronization with Evolution

A testament to its prowess, Game Manager seamlessly intertwines with Evolution, a premier Customer Engagement Platform. This melding positions Game Manager as a tailored game publishing nucleus, encompassing:

An expansive Game Library.

Prompt customer eligibility validations and token creation.

Bespoke rewards grounded on the Next Best Offers.

Flawless assimilation of game elements with reward incentives, among other features.

Highlighting Game Manager's Key Attributes:

Impeccable Integration: Harmonizes with Evolution and other leading Reward Systems.

Customizable Game Elements: Modify games reflecting desired fonts, colors, and sizes.

Cloud-Centric & Multi-Tenant: Adaptable to a myriad of client needs.

Uninterrupted Linkage: Direct liaison with Evolution via the Mobile Application Gateway.

Crafting the Ultimate Gaming Narrative

Game Manager provides an end-to-end solution, guiding businesses from the initial Pre-Play phase to the triumphant Win stages. Game Manager remains unparalleled whether it revolves around 'Pay to Play,' devising a digital gaming journey, or managing prize/voucher distribution.

Standing Out in a Crowded Arena

What sets Game Manager apart? Its seamless fusion with Evolution guarantees peerless personalization, gamification utilities, and reward orchestration.

Join the Future of Engaging Experiences

Evolving Systems beckons brands to traverse the new horizons of customer engagement. Dive into captivating, gamified narratives with Game Manager.

Discover the transformational capabilities of Game Manager on the Evolving Systems website. The future of enhanced customer engagement awaits.