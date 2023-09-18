Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,006 in the last 365 days.

Evolving Systems Launches Game Manager: Redefining Digital Engagement Through Gamification

Graphic representation of the Game Manager tool, empowering businesses to effortlessly create and launch branded HTML5 Mini Games and interactive Reveal Mechanics to enhance their marketing campaigns.

Game Manager facilitates businesses to design, configure, and roll out effortlessly HTML5 Mini Games and Reveal Mechanics aligned with their brand and promotional goals.

Elevate engagement with Game Manager by Evolving Systems: The future of gamified marketing. Dive into transformative experiences.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-evolving digital era, gamification is an indispensable tool for boosting customer engagement. Addressing this need, Evolving Systems proudly unveils Game Manager, a state-of-the-art solution destined to revolutionize marketing strategies.
Gamification: Beyond the Hype
The birth of Game Manager is anchored in substantial data:
53% of participants indicate an inclination towards game mechanics, with 81% embracing them when presented.
Cross-generational interest spans from Gen Z's 85% to Gen X's 81%.
The introduction of such mechanics amplifies user satisfaction by a remarkable 1.7-fold. (Source: The Loyalty Report 2019 – Bond Brand, Global panel of 55K consumers)
This data underscores the potential: Leveraging game-centric experiences allows businesses to cultivate profound interactions, amplify engagement, and achieve remarkable escalation across essential metrics such as sales, CLV, ARPU, and tenure.

Introducing Game Manager
Evolving Systems' SaaS offering, Game Manager, empowers enterprises to effortlessly design, structure, and deploy HTML5 Mini Games and Reveal Mechanics in harmony with their brand and promotional aspirations. Additionally, it provides optional marketing consultancy to optimize engagement approaches.

Exceptional Synchronization with Evolution
A testament to its prowess, Game Manager seamlessly intertwines with Evolution, a premier Customer Engagement Platform. This melding positions Game Manager as a tailored game publishing nucleus, encompassing:
An expansive Game Library.
Prompt customer eligibility validations and token creation.
Bespoke rewards grounded on the Next Best Offers.
Flawless assimilation of game elements with reward incentives, among other features.

Highlighting Game Manager's Key Attributes:
Impeccable Integration: Harmonizes with Evolution and other leading Reward Systems.
Customizable Game Elements: Modify games reflecting desired fonts, colors, and sizes.
Cloud-Centric & Multi-Tenant: Adaptable to a myriad of client needs.
Uninterrupted Linkage: Direct liaison with Evolution via the Mobile Application Gateway.

Crafting the Ultimate Gaming Narrative
Game Manager provides an end-to-end solution, guiding businesses from the initial Pre-Play phase to the triumphant Win stages. Game Manager remains unparalleled whether it revolves around 'Pay to Play,' devising a digital gaming journey, or managing prize/voucher distribution.

Standing Out in a Crowded Arena
What sets Game Manager apart? Its seamless fusion with Evolution guarantees peerless personalization, gamification utilities, and reward orchestration.

Join the Future of Engaging Experiences
Evolving Systems beckons brands to traverse the new horizons of customer engagement. Dive into captivating, gamified narratives with Game Manager.
Discover the transformational capabilities of Game Manager on the Evolving Systems website. The future of enhanced customer engagement awaits.

Mukesh Baskaran
Evolving Systems
+60 12-366 3390
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Evolving Systems Launches Game Manager: Redefining Digital Engagement Through Gamification

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more