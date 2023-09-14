Circular Cities Summit Launches Global Circular Cities Network Pillared By World Professional Organisations
Aligning with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)SINGAPORE, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Circular Cities Summit 1.0 (CCS), themed “Game-Changing Innovations for Future Cities” will be held in Singapore on 14 and 15 November 2023. The summit marks the beginning of a transformative journey to advance the concept of circular cities and to work towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a special emphasis on Goal 11 which is making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.
A key highlight of the summit will be the signing of the all-important Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by three world-leading professional organisations, namely International Federation of Landscape Architects1 (IFLA), International Society of City and Regional Planners2 (ISOCARP), and the World Federation of Engineering Organizations3 (WFEO). This MOU not only defines and reinforces the unique role of each profession but also celebrates their shared commitment to ethical practices that enhance the quality of life for humanity. The MOU signals to the world the significance of a united front in the battle against the global climate crisis, thus aligning with SDG 13 - Climate Action. This worldwide collaboration is supported by Knauf Insulation and Uniseal Global.
CCS 1.0 marks the recognition of the collaboration’s tremendous potential and opportunity to contribute to the SDGs. These 3 founding world professional organisations will embark on a world-first journey to foster an enduring partnership aimed at shaping a sustainable future for the world we live in. They have extended their collaboration to a dynamic initiative, the launch of the Circular Cities Network (CCN). The mission of this network is to rally professionals from each of these world organisations and provide them with a shared platform for the exchange of circular ideas, thereby contributing to SDG 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities. The organisations form the all-important founding pillars of this pioneering network.
The CCN heralds a significant stride towards a more sustainable future and aligns with several SDGs. It is poised to unite professionals from diverse fields, facilitating the exchange of innovative ideas and best practices (SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). The network will serve as a hub for the exchange of knowledge, collaborative efforts, and groundbreaking innovations. The founding partners of this initiative, IFLA, ISOCARP and WFEO, are supported by Knauf Insulation and Uniseal Global.
CCN is formed to embody the summit's vision and to bear testament to the immense potential of collaboration, i.e., to achieve the SDGs. It offers a unique platform for professionals to collaborate on projects and initiatives, within cities and across borders. Members of CCN will have the opportunity to pool their knowledge and expertise, collaborate on research endeavours, and conceive innovative solutions to usher in a sustainable future.
With the launch of CCN, the organisers announced today their invitation to all professionals within the built environment industry to join the network which provides a unique opportunity for members to learn from one another and to collectively contribute to the cause of a sustainable future, in alignment with the United Nations’ SDGs. The Circular Cities Network is a global community comprising cities, businesses, and organisations tirelessly committed to realising this circular economy vision. CCN encourages collaboration, facilitates knowledge sharing, and champions advocacy, contributing to various SDGs such as SDG 17 - Partnerships for the Goals. CCN will offer an array of resources and tools to assist its members in their transition to more circular business practices.
Some key visions of the initiative will include that of a circular economy, now within grasp, aligning with SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production. The vision allows the world to imagine a city where waste becomes a relic of the past. A place where materials are continually reused and recycled, where businesses and residents harmoniously work together to shape a more sustainable future.
The circular economy is not merely an admirable concept; it is an imperative one in line with the SDGs. The current linear economy is unsustainable where resources are depleting, and waste is accumulating at an alarming rate. The circular economy provides a holistic solution to these pressing issues. It can help the world reduce waste, conserve resources (SDG 6 - Clean Water and Sanitation), create jobs (SDG 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth), and fortify professions.
CCS 2023 is expected to welcome and host some 800 conference delegates. For more information, please visit https://www.circularcitiessummit.com/
1. IFLA currently represents 78 national associations from Africa, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, with a mission as landscape architects to create globally sustainable and balanced living environments for the benefit of humanity worldwide.
2. Since 1965, this Society of City and Regional Planners have brought together individual and institutional members from 90+ countries with the vision to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable through integrative participatory urban and territorial planning.
3. WFEO is the internationally recognised and chosen leader of the engineering profession and cooperates with national and other international professional institutions in being the lead profession in developing and applying engineering to constructively resolve international and national issues for the benefit of humanity.
Call to Action
Members of the built environment are invited to join the Circular Cities Network today and become a catalyst for a more sustainable future in alignment with the United Nations SDGs.
By affiliating with the Circular Cities Network, sponsors and partners will:
- have access a global community of experts and practitioners
- be able to share insights and best practices
- collaborate on transformative projects that contribute to multiple SDGs
- forge connections across diverse fields and professions on a global scale
- advocate for the circular economy and sustainability, aligning with SDG 17
- promote their brand and products while contributing to SDG 12, and
- serve as CCN’s seeding partners
The Circular Cities Network is an invaluable resource for individuals and organisations invested in the concept of the circular economy and is dedicated to contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
