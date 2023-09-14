Global Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Non-Opioid Pain Patch Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-opioid pain patch market size is expected to reach $4.03 billion in 2027 with a 4.8% CAGR, as per TBRC’s report “non-opioid pain patch Global Market Report 2023.”

The growth in non-opioid pain patch market is driven by increasing chronic pain cases. North America anticipates the largest market share, with key players including Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, GSK, Medtronic, Teva, Astellas, and Aurobindo Pharma.

Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market Segments

• By Patch: Lidocaine Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Capsaicin Patches, Ketoprofen Patches, Other Patches

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

• By Indication: Musculoskeletal Pain, Neuropathic Pain

• By Geography: The global non-opioid pain patch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-opioid pain patch refers to a topical pain treatment that is non-opioid, non-systemic, and considered the only treatment available to provide prescription strength. It is used to relieve mild to moderate pain.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market Trends And Strategies

4. Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

