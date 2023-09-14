LAZORE Is Fired Up On His Quest To Discover The Truth– “Searching For Something” Arrives Oct. 4th

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing a frantic and frenzied energy to his latest single “Searching For Something,” LAZORE continues to surge throughout 2023 as he establishes his name in the scene and makes it crystal clear to everyone listening that he’s a sonic force to be reckoned with. Fueled by true grit, pure determination, massively addictive hooks and a no holds barred approach to his songwriting, “Searching For Something” is further confirmation that LAZORE has the kind of skills & sound that genuinely excites people around the globe.

While acoustically driven at its core, “Searching For Something” reveals the gripping intensity of LAZORE at its finest, and unleashes a powerful wave of amped-up electrified sound to bolster the energy within his new song to an all-time high. Built on contrast, “Searching For Something” leans hard on its melodic heaviness & Alternative roots, while also giving listeners a supreme dose of LAZORE’s signature smooth vocal sound. As professional as they come, he’s been dropping new singles systematically each & every month throughout the year, and as a result, he’s taken his music all across the map online in 2023. With no signs of slowing down, “Searching For Something” is guaranteed to ramp up the rhythm of his global takeover, along with the heart rate of listeners tuning in from around the world. Available everywhere online on all major music platforms this October 4th – join LAZORE as he’s “Searching For Something” to make sense of the madness we’re living in, and celebrate with him as he releases another hot new track that proves he’s not only built to survive it all, but thrives on every twist & turn that ever comes his way.

Pre-Save: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/lazore/searching-for-something

LAZORE Is Fired Up On His Quest To Discover The Truth– "Searching For Something" Arrives Oct. 4th

