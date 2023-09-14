The LearningTimes Foundation Announces 2023 Grant Recipients

The LearningTimes Foundation

Six Unique Projects by Emerging Educational Filmmakers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The LearningTimes Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its 2023 Grants for Emerging Educational Filmmakers. The foundation has a commitment to nurture budding talents in educational filmmaking. The selected awardees exemplify the creative potential and dedication that the foundation seeks to encourage.

This year's recipients proposed a wide range of innovative and impactful projects, each demonstrating a unique approach to film as an educational tool. The recipients' film proposals engage with diverse themes and audiences, promising to contribute valuable new perspectives to the field of educational film.

“The LearningTimes Foundation is inspired by the passion of these teams and looks forward to seeing their projects come to fruition” said John Walber, Foundation President. “We are dedicated to supporting emerging filmmakers and thrilled to accompany them on their journey to create these powerful educational films.”

PROJECT PERFECT follows the progression of inclusive AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) and anti-racist ethnic studies in primary and secondary education in Massachusetts through students, educators, activists, and legislators.

IN THE STILLNESS OF THE NIGHT documents Hawai’i’s loneliest mammal, the ‘ōpe’ape’a (Hawaiian hoary bat), which continue traditions begun thousands of years before humans arrived.

KLESARSKA ŠKOLA is a collaborative feature length documentary about Klesarska Škola, a fascinating and unique high school for stonemasons on Brač Island in Croatia.

ANCESTRAL HEALING follows a family as it examines what was lost when a community is destroyed by eminent domain and whether or not it can be reclaimed.

DONNA PARTY incorporates many styles and techniques. The project will reflect Donna’s changing understanding of her transness by synthesizing influences from the American theatrical canon, animation, stan culture, and Gen Z meme semiotics to queer the medium of the half-hour sitcom pilot.

FOGO (Fear of Going Outside) is a nature show — by the most reluctant host ever: most nature shows are hosted by reckless white men, but avid indoorswoman Ivy Le is an Asian mom with severe allergies. Will she survive ice-fishing in the Canadian wilderness?

For more information about the filmmakers and their winning projects visit The LearningTimes Foundation at https://learningtimes.foundation/emerging-educational-filmmaker-grant-recipients/.

About The LearningTimes Foundation

The LearningTimes Foundation (TLTF) is dedicated to supporting and promoting innovation in education through film. Through their Grants for Emerging Educational Filmmakers, the foundation provides funding and resources to aspiring filmmakers, helping them to make their visions a reality. Visit https://learningtimes.foundation/

-END-