"Bigfoot: Monster of the Ice" by Michele Wallace Campanelli explores the violent tendencies buried deep in humans

Unfold the story’s events and see how humans can act without law and order and how situations can quickly devolve into crime and death, even for innocent ones.

The only real monster in this life is greed.” — excerpt from the book

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- " Bigfoot: Monster of the Ice " by Michele Wallace Campanelli is the fruit of the dedication and passion of the author. Author Reputation Press is honored to be the publisher of this masterpiece.Recently, "Bigfoot: Monster of the Ice" by Michele Wallace Campanelli was displayed at the 2023 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference. It is the oldest and largest library association in the world. It was founded on October 6, 1876, during the Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia. The mission of ALA is "to provide leadership for the development, promotion and improvement of library and information services and the profession of librarianship in order to enhance learning and ensure access to information for all."During the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023 at the University of Southern California on April 22–23, 2023, "Bigfoot: Monster of the Ice" was also among the books displayed by Author Reputation Press. It was attended by nearly 500 authors and hundreds of exhibitors.The author, Michele Wallace Campanelli, is an American writer, singer, and Florida celebrity. During the early 1990s, Michele was the lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Widow, which was one of the first all-female bands in Florida.After the band, Michele Wallace Campanelli started writing short stories and fiction novels professionally. She has had nine stories appear on the best-seller list, including two that reached #1 in the New York Times.Her short stories have been included in over 30 international best-selling anthologies. She has also penned numerous novels, magazine articles, and newspaper articles in both fiction and non-fiction published by Simon & Schuster, Chronicle Books, Fireside Books, Fictionwise, Florida Today Newspaper, Woman’s World Magazine, Adams Media, McGraw-Hill, Multnomah Books, Red Rock Press, HCI, and America House Publishing.Over 57 million people have read her written works internationally. In 1998, Michele married Louis V. Campanelli III at St. Mark’s UMC in Indialantic, Florida. She currently lives in Brevard with her husband and their dog, Champ. When Michele isn’t writing, she is the CEO of Regal Entertainment Services LLC, which performs concerts around Florida. She is a professional singer, writer, and actor. As a devoted Christian, she uses her talents to glorify God and bring joy to others through music and her books.A few months ago, the author was interviewed by Spotlight TV’s Logan Crawford, who is an actor and Emmy award-winning anchor, reporter, talk show host, and actor with recurring roles on such hit TV shows as Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, House of Cards, Person of Interest, and The First Purge. Watch the full interview below and be updated on the author’s new books to be published: https://youtu.be/thVhwniKaZA "Bigfoot: Monster of the Ice" follows a similar route of mindlessness as most beastly movies. Despite the horror of murder, it includes many human characteristics, such as the love for family, the reaction to the loss of loved ones, the free will to choose, and the greediness that battles many humans. It incorporates science fiction, adventure, and thriller elements into a single story. Bret can be relatable, while Adam will extract some emotion from the audience as a dad struggling to be better for his family. When adapted into a movie, the story is suitable for all ages. To see a glimpse of the world of Bigfoot, watch the video trailer: https://youtu.be/u1t9fg5g-1I The author’s published books are the following:- Bigfoot: Monster of the Ice – https://authorreputationpress.com/products/big-foot-monster-of-the-ice - Taker of The Shroud – https://authorreputationpress.com/products/taker-of-the-shroud - Land of the Gnomes – https://authorreputationpress.com/products/land-of-the-gnomes - Black Widow – https://authorreputationpress.com/products/black-widow - The Great American – https://authorreputationpress.com/products/the-great-american - The Artist – https://authorreputationpress.com/products/the-artist - Hero of Her Heart – https://authorreputationpress.com/products/hero-of-her-heart - The Janet Network – https://authorreputationpress.com/products/the-janet-network Author Reputation Press (ARP) is a leading publishing company located in Canton, Massachusetts. ARP is committed to transforming an author’s imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world.

