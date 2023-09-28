3 Steps for a Hassle Free Transfer of a Hawaiian Timeshare by DeedAndRecord

Hawaiian timeshare change of owners

For a hassle-free transfer of a Hawaiian timeshare, first, a deed must be prepared, recorded and, the recorded deed must be forwarded to the timeshare resort.

Three steps to hassle-free Hawaiian timeshare transfers. 1) Have a deed prepared. 2)Record the deed with the Bureau of Conveyances. 3) Forward a copy of the recorded deed to the timeshare company.” — Mark W. Bidwell