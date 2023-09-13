MDC and partners to hold trapping clinic Sept. 30 in Waynesville

Body

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with Outdoor Skills of America, the National Wild Turkey Federation, and the Missouri Trappers Association to hold a free trapping clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 30. The clinic will be held at the Waynesville Rural Fire District Training Center, which is located on the north side of Interstate 44 at Exit 153 (the Buckhorn Exit) just west of Waynesville. The clinic is open to ages 12 and up and is limited to 24 participants. People can register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/194961

At the Sept. 30 program, MDC staff, Fort Leonard Wood Natural Resources Branch staff, and representatives from the Missouri Trappers’ Association will discuss how trapping can add to a person’s appreciation and knowledge of the outdoors. Local landowners are encouraged to attend because this program will have information about how trapping can help control the populations of some animals that prey on the nests of quail, turkey, and other ground-nesting birds.

Trapping topics that will be covered will include trap setting, the types of traps in use today, regulations, skinning, and fur handling. Cable-restraint certification will not be included in this class. In addition to instruction, participants will have the opportunity to set different types of traps.

People wanting more information about this program can call MDC volunteer George Dalgetty at 573-512-0390. Information about trapping and furbearer species in Missouri can be found at mdc.mo.gov.