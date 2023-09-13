SPX sets up automated sorting centre in Bắc Ninh

VIETNAM, September 13 -

BẮC NINH – Express delivery company SPX has opened a state-of-the-art automated sorting centre at the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park in the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

Spread over an area of 100,000sq.m, it is its largest and most modern sorting centre in the Southeast Asia region, according to the company.

It is predominantly automated and capable of handling 2.5 million parcels a day in the first phase and double that in the second.

It will have an impressive accuracy rate of 99.97 per cent thanks to its cutting-edge processing system.

The use of state-of-the-art technology to process accurately and rapidly to ensure the shortest transit times will help enhance the overall shopping experience and cater to the ever-increasing demand for online shopping.

Nguyễn Kim Anh, director of SPX, said: "The opening of the sorting centre in Bắc Ninh marks a tremendously significant milestone in the development of SPX. This new sorting centre aims to serve the rapidly growing e-commerce industry and digital economy.

“Furthermore, it acts as a crucial link that ensures goods move swiftly, safely and reliably from SMEs, brands and sellers to end consumers.

“It vividly illustrates SPX's relentless efforts to enhance infrastructure and fulfil its commitment to providing optimized and efficient delivery solutions.

“This plays a key role in driving the robust growth of the digital economy."

The automatic sorting processing and the modern technologies applied at the Bắc Ninh SOC include an automated conveyor system for direct cargo transfer from trucks to the sorting area and a matrix area equipped with a 6D camera for automatic 3D size measurement and weight assessment.

In the sorting area, an induction system scans barcodes, measures dimensions and arranges packages in corresponding chutes based on the final destination of the order.

The new sorting centre enhances the speed and precision of cargo processing and sorting.

The centre offers great economic benefits by supporting local SMEs in the community, while also creating thousands of jobs that will benefit the province and its neighbouring regions. -- VNS

