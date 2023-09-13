Department on Aging to Host Caregiver Roundtable in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. - To gain insight into the needs and challenges of family caregivers in the Peoria area, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA), in partnership with the Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, is hosting a caregiver roundtable on Friday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.





"Illinois' family caregivers are as diverse as the state as a whole, with different backgrounds, family dynamics, strengths, and access to resources," said IDoA Director Paula Basta. "We want to ensure IDoA is meeting their unique needs, helping caregivers manage their stress and balance other life responsibilities. I'm excited to continue our series of caregiver roundtables to hear from residents in every part of Illinois about how IDoA can more effectively support their caregiving journey."





"Family caregivers are a critical aspect of independent living for the aging population in Illinois," said Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Tessa Mahoney. "Welcoming feedback from caregivers of family members is an excellent first step as we continue to collaborate with IDoA and other community stakeholders to address their needs in our service area. This approach is inclusive of not only the aging individual but also acknowledges their entire system of support. We are thrilled to partner with IDoA as we move forward with this roundtable initiative."





Currently in Illinois, there are an estimated 1.5 million family caregivers providing an estimated 1.4 billion hours of care to family members during any given year. IDoA is hosting a series of regional roundtable discussions to hear directly from caregivers about the challenges they face and to explore strategies to strengthen support services, including counseling, respite, and care training for family members.





Area residents are invited to participate in the discussion on Friday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Peoria NEXT Innovation Center, located at 801 W. Main St. in Peoria. The event will take place in Room A114.





Attendance is open to adults of all ages who provide some level of unpaid care to an aging parent, spouse, or other family member. Attendees' insights will help shape future policies and initiatives that address the specific concerns of family caregivers across Illinois.





To RSVP for the Sept. 22 caregiver roundtable, please contact Hoangvan Dinh at hdinh@ciaoa.net or 309-674-2071. RSVPs are requested by Tuesday, Sept. 19 to ensure adequate arrangements for seating and materials.



