DCEO Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CHICAGO - The State of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15-October 15 by honoring the important contributions of Latino entrepreneurs and business owners, and Illinois' Latino communities at-large. The celebrations kick off on September 14 with National Support Latino Business Day, and will continue through mid-October with events, business highlights, and efforts to bring awareness to the positive impact of Latino communities in Illinois.





"I'm thrilled to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with National Support Latino Business Day as we uplift our Latino businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Hispanic heritage is American heritage, and I'm proud to celebrate the invaluable presence and countless contributions of the Hispanic community to Illinois and the entire nation."





During Hispanic Heritage Month, Illinois and DCEO are honoring the economic and cultural contributions of more than 120,000 Latino-owned businesses. Many business owners of color have historically experienced challenges in accessing capital and other key business resources. This month and throughout the year, DCEO offers targeted initiatives and resources in English and Spanish designed to support Latino entrepreneurs and businesses owned by people of color.





"Support Latino Business Day and Hispanic Heritage Month provide an opportunity for Illinoisans to uplift the economic and cultural contributions of Latino businesses in Illinois while reaffirming our commitment to supporting historically marginalized business communities," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "DCEO's Office of Minority Economic Empowerment provides year-round assistance to Latino business owners and entrepreneurs through a variety of programs, resources and grant opportunities to bolster economic development throughout the state."





DCEO, through its Offices of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE), Regional Economic Development (RED), and Office of Tourism, will host and participate in multiple events, spotlight Latino businesses across the state, highlight the contributions of DCEO's Latino leaders, and promote Hispanic Cultural Heritage travel itineraries . Throughout the year, OMEE works to create an inclusive business ecosystem for communities that have traditionally faced systemic challenges to entry and growth, which includes Latino business owners and entrepreneurs.





Hispanic Heritage Month and Support Latino Business Day Events and Resources:









Social Media Toolkits:









Events:





website. All events are open to the public; additional information and registration links can be found on DCEO's









Wednesday, September 20 | 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. | Virtual event | Register





Learn more about the variety of resources DCEO has to offer. At this virtual webinar, DCEO staff will share information on various programs for small businesses including business assistance, funding, tax incentives, workforce, and more.









jueves | 21 de septiembre | 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. | evento en línea | Regístrese aquí





¿Quiere obtener más información sobre todos los recursos que DCEO tiene para ofrecerle? Ven para escuchar directamente de las personas que trabajan con estos programas de DCEO. Venga y conozca a los expertos de DCEO en los diversos programas del departamento para pequeñas empresas. Compartirán información sobre asistencia empresarial, financiación, incentivos fiscales, mano de obra, etc.









Tuesday, October 3 | 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. | Valladolid Banquet Hall, 6254 S. Archer Rd., Summit, IL | Register





Join DCEO for a workshop to learn about supports and funding available to small businesses in Illinois. This in-person event will be hosted by State Representative Abdelnasser Rashid, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) - Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE), Summit Chamber of Commerce, and Valladolid Banquet Hall.



