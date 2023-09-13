Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,342 in the last 365 days.

Spotted Gar Catch Breaks 40-year State Record

For Immediate Release:
September 13, 2023

Contacts:
Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs
nadia.marji@ks.gov

Megan Mayhew, Digital Communications Manager 
Megan.mayhew@ks.gov

Spotted Gar Catch Breaks 40-year State Record

SHAWNEE – A lucky bow-angler from Parsons has officially broken a 40-year state record for spotted gar in Kansas. Michael Starr Jr. was fishing at Big Hill Reservoir in Labette County in late July when he successfully reeled in a 34.5-inch spotted gar weighing 7.98 pounds 

The previous Kansas state record for spotted gar was held by bow-angler Charles Harbert of Arma when he caught a 33.5-inch, 7.75-lb spotted gar from the Chetopa Dam in 1983.

About Spotted Gar
Spotted gar derive the name from trademark dark, round spots on the top and sides of its head. Most are less than 30 inches long, but like other gar species – it’s covered with a tough “armor” of thick, heavy scales. There are three native species of gar in Kansas. The spotted gar is the smallest and can be found in the southeastern part of the state.

How State Records at Set
Trophy catches such as these end up as a Kansas State Record if: 

  • The fish is a species recognized on the current list of Kansas state record fish
  • The fish is caught by a licensed angler using legal means
  • The fish is identified by a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks district fisheries biologist or regional fisheries supervisor
  • The fish is weighed on a certified scale prior to being frozen
  • The fish is photographed, in color, and a state record application is filled out
  • The mandatory 30-day waiting period has passed.

Click HERE to see a complete list of current Kansas state record fish. 

Caught a big fish but not quite a state record? Apply for a “Master Angler Award” and be recognized for your catch if it exceeds the measurements listed HERE.

For more on fishing in Kansas, visit ksoutdoors.com/Fishing.

###

You just read:

Spotted Gar Catch Breaks 40-year State Record

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more