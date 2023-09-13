Azimuth's New Eyewear Collection: The Beacon, The Horizon, and The Meridian - A Visionary Blend of Style and Compassion
Azimuth by New Eyes: Where Fashion Meets Compassion in Eyewear InnovationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved organization with national reach, Azimuth by New Eyes has now launched its latest styles of contemporary frames: The Beacon, The Horizon, and The Meridian. Azimuth is known for being a part of the renowned 90-year-old non-profit organization, New Eyes. In partnership with their parent organization, Azimuth donates all net proceeds from each purchase they receive to fund the gift of vision for those in need across the United States.
Azimuth’s latest collection was designed in beautiful colorways with eco-friendly acetate and durable OBE hinges for the perfect combination of form and function. Their names pay tribute to the core belief of Azimuth, which is to find your own True North and help others reach theirs. This new collection of stylish prescription eyeglasses also offers a unique expansion on the Azimuth pillar of giving back.
"As we release the new collection – The Beacon, The Horizon, and The Meridian – we do so with immense pride,” said Jean Gajano, Executive Director of New Eyes. “At Azimuth, we believe that eyewear should be a reflection of one's unique style and a beacon of hope for those in need. This collection embodies that spirit, blending style, compassion, and innovation. We are proud to share these frames with the world, knowing that each pair not only elevates your style, but also helps someone see a brighter future."
Crafted with an aesthetic vision that harmonizes eco-friendly acetate with robust OBE hinges, Azimuth's new collection embodies the ideal fusion of style and functionality. What truly sets this collection apart is its vibrant spectrum of colors, ranging from bold, invigorating hues to classic, timeless shades. Whether it's a soft pink and brown, a deep midnight blue, or a sleek, versatile black, Azimuth offers a variety that caters to diverse tastes and occasions.
For a limited time only, Azimuth is offering 15% off your purchase of any of these three new frames when you sign up for their newsletter - giving you the opportunity to experience harmony in aesthetic and function at a more affordable price point. To discover more about Azimuth, their parent company, New Eyes, and how your purchase of designer prescription glasses can help benefit someone in need in the U.S., please visit AzimuthEyewear.org or New-Eyes.org.
