Cruisers - CG

Background

Technological advances in the Standard Missile coupled with the Aegis combat system in the Ticonderoga class cruisers have increased the Anti-Air Warfare (AAW) capability of surface combatants to pinpoint accuracy from wave-top to zenith.

General Characteristics, Ticonderoga Class Builder: Ingalls Shipbuilding: CG 47-50, CG 52-57, 59, 62, 65-66, 68-69, 71-73; Bath Iron Works: CG 51, 58, 60-61, 63-64, 67, 70. Date Deployed: January 22, 1983 (USS Ticonderoga) Unit Cost: About $1 billion each. Propulsion: 4 General Electric LM 2,500 gas turbine engines; 2 shafts, 80,000 shaft horsepower total. Length: 567 feet. Beam: 55 feet. Displacement: 9,600 long tons (9,754.06 metric tons) full load. Speed: 30 plus knots. Crew: 30 Officers, 300 Enlisted. Armament: MK41 vertical launching system Standard Missile (MR); Vertical Launch ASROC (VLA) Missile; Tomahawk Cruise Missile; Six MK 46 torpedoes (from two triple mounts); Two MK 45 5-inch/54 caliber lightweight guns; Two Phalanx close-in-weapons systems. Aircraft: Two SH-60 Sea Hawk (LAMPS III). Ships: USS Antietam (CG 54), Yokosuka, Japan USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Norfolk, VA USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Norfolk, VA USS Princeton (CG 59), San Diego, CA USS Normandy (CG 60), Norfolk, VA USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), Yokosuka, Japan USS Cowpens (CG 63), San Diego, CA USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Norfolk, VA USS Chosin (CG 65), San Diego, CA USS Shiloh (CG 67), Pearl Harbor, HI USS Vicksburg (CG 69), Norfolk, VA USS Lake Erie (CG 70), San Diego, CA USS Cape St. George (CG 71), San Diego, CA

