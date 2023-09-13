Cruisers - CG
Technological advances in the Standard Missile coupled with the Aegis combat system in the Ticonderoga class cruisers have increased the Anti-Air Warfare (AAW) capability of surface combatants to pinpoint accuracy from wave-top to zenith.
|General Characteristics, Ticonderoga Class
|Builder: Ingalls Shipbuilding: CG 47-50, CG 52-57, 59, 62, 65-66, 68-69, 71-73; Bath Iron Works: CG 51, 58, 60-61, 63-64, 67, 70.
|Date Deployed: January 22, 1983 (USS Ticonderoga)
|Unit Cost: About $1 billion each.
|Propulsion: 4 General Electric LM 2,500 gas turbine engines; 2 shafts, 80,000 shaft horsepower total.
|Length: 567 feet.
|Beam: 55 feet.
|Displacement: 9,600 long tons (9,754.06 metric tons) full load.
|Speed: 30 plus knots.
|Crew: 30 Officers, 300 Enlisted.
|Armament: MK41 vertical launching system Standard Missile (MR); Vertical Launch ASROC (VLA) Missile; Tomahawk Cruise Missile; Six MK 46 torpedoes (from two triple mounts); Two MK 45 5-inch/54 caliber lightweight guns; Two Phalanx close-in-weapons systems.
|Aircraft: Two SH-60 Sea Hawk (LAMPS III).
|Ships:
|USS Antietam (CG 54), Yokosuka, Japan
|USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Norfolk, VA
|USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), Norfolk, VA
|USS Princeton (CG 59), San Diego, CA
|USS Normandy (CG 60), Norfolk, VA
|USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), Yokosuka, Japan
|USS Cowpens (CG 63), San Diego, CA
|USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Norfolk, VA
|USS Chosin (CG 65), San Diego, CA
|USS Shiloh (CG 67), Pearl Harbor, HI
|USS Vicksburg (CG 69), Norfolk, VA
|USS Lake Erie (CG 70), San Diego, CA
|USS Cape St. George (CG 71), San Diego, CA
