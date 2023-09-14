Community and Care Converge: A Vital Café Scientifique Event on Liver and Metabolic Health Comes to Westmount, Quebec
Michael Betel, Dr. Giada Sebastiani and Dr. Sahar Saeed share the latest data on the liver and metabolic health at this interactive community forum.
Fatty Liver Disease is closely related to our metabolic health, and comorbidities include type-2 diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, sleep apnea.
Uniting Science and Community: An Essential Dialogue on Liver and Metabolic Health for Westmount Residents
'Your Liver, Your Health' is a wake-up call. From personal NAFLD and pre-diabetic experience, I know liver health is pivotal. This event has the potential to save lives in the Westmount community.”WESTMOUNT, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fatty Liver Alliance, in partnership with the Canadian Institute of Health Research (CIHR) and the Westmount Public Library, is setting a new standard in community health with 'Your Liver, Your Health,' a Café Scientifique event scheduled for September 19, 2023, at 7:00 pm.
— Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance
Meet the Expert Panel
The evening will be guided by Dr. Giada Sebastiani, a Professor of Medicine and Hepatologist at McGill University and Westmount community resident. Sahar Saeed, Epidemiologist and Assistant Professor at Queen's University, will discuss the realities of NAFLD (Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease) and NASH (Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis). Adding a personal touch, Michael Betel, President and Founder of the Fatty Liver Alliance, will share his own experiences with liver disease, and share more about the Fatty Liver Alliance, the not-for-profit charity he started and leads, as President.
"As a Hepatologist and a resident of Westmount, I cannot overstate the significance of 'Your Liver, Your Health' in our community. Liver health is inextricably linked to metabolic and overall public health, yet it is often overlooked. This event offers an invaluable platform for families to gain not just knowledge, but also the tools to implement positive lifestyle changes. We're bringing cutting-edge science out of the lab and into everyday conversations, making complex issues accessible for everyone. This isn't just an academic discussion; it's a community-wide call to action to prioritize our collective health."
— Dr. Giada Sebastiani, Professor of Medicine and Hepatologist at McGill University and Westmount resident
"As an Epidemiologist focusing on liver diseases like NAFLD and NASH, I can confirm that we are facing a looming health crisis that is both common and underrecognized globally. Events like 'Your Liver, Your Health' are not merely informative but critically urgent in the Canadian context. We are at a tipping point, and through community engagement and education, we have a unique opportunity to halt the progress of these diseases before they become even more endemic. The first step in combating a public health issue is understanding it, and this event provides the crucial platform for that understanding."
— Dr. Sahar Saeed, Epidemiologist and Assistant Professor of Public Health Sciences at Queen's University
A Grateful Nod to Our Sponsors
We extend our deepest gratitude to our generous sponsors and collaborators:
• CIHR (Canadian Institute of Health Research): https://cihr-irsc.gc.ca/
• Novo Nordisk: https://www.novonordisk.ca/
• Inventiva: https://inventivapharma.com/
• KNS Canada: https://knscanada.com/
• Siemens Healthineers: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/
• Westmount Public Library: http://www.westlib.org/
Why This Matters to Westmount
1. Free Liver Health Assessments: Courtesy of KNS Canada, attendees can undergo state-of-the-art Fibroscan tests.
2. Up-to-Date Data: Be informed about the most current Canadian and global research on liver health.
3. Open Dialogue: Engage in meaningful discussions and debates in a respectful, inclusive space.
4. Relevance: With 10-12 million Canadians affected by NAFLD and NASH, this information is crucial.
5. Community Engagement: The Fatty Liver Alliance, headed by Michael Betel, is committed to making a difference.
“An empowered community is a healthier community. We aim to educate, engage, and enable everyone to take proactive steps for better liver and metabolic health,” said Michael Betel.
For further details, visit Fatty Liver Alliance or contact Michael Betel at Michael.Betel@fattyliver.ca.
About Fatty Liver Alliance
The Fatty Liver Alliance (796904704RR0001) is a not-for-profit, national Canadian charity focused on advancing research and education concerning liver health, and works collaboratively with the Canadian NASH Network (CanNASH).
Donations can be made at fattyliver.ca/donations.
About CIHR
“The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) is Canada's federal funding agency for health research. Composed of 13 Institutes, we collaborate with partners and researchers to support the discoveries and innovations that improve our health and strengthen our health care system.”
Objectives of the Café Scientifique Program
1. Disseminate high-quality research evidence, including but not limited to CIHR-funded research, on a health research topic of public interest in an easily-understood and interesting format;
2. Promote the mobilization of knowledge between CIHR’s health research community and members of the Canadian public to increase the impact of health research;
3. Foster engagement between health researchers and knowledge users to encourage participatory approaches to knowledge mobilization in health research; and
4. Encourage Canadians to contribute their views on future research directions.
Note: This event on September 19th is now fully booked, and the presentations will be recorded for future viewing.
Note: The Fatty Liver Alliance is also pleased to share that registration is now open to our Second Annual Primary Care NAFLD and NASH Summit, on December 7, 2023 and will be online only.
As a not-for-profit charity, we definitely appreciate any support you might be able to offer. It's easy to donate on our website. Thank you.
For media inquiries, please contact Michael Betel at Michael.Betel@fattyliver.ca.
Your health is your wealth; make it a community asset. If you missed this event, we hope you can join us in the future for another enlightening evening that could transform lives.
Michael Betel
Fatty Liver Alliance
+1 716-603-4351
