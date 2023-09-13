Others Seasonal Ornaments Connect People Across Borders, Creating Jobs, Education, and Financial Opportunities
At Others, we strive to empower artisans across the globe to develop their skill sets to express and explore their creativity.”NYACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Others Trade for Hope—a global social justice initiative of The Salvation Army—has released their holiday offerings in time for the upcoming festive season. Others unique handmade products are fairly traded, ethically produced, and often made with local, sustainable materials such as sisal plants, jute, fig leaves, and local Gamari wood. All holiday products are created by hand, whether hand-loomed, hand-woven, hand-carved, or hand-embroidered.
Others mission began 25 years ago, intending to create jobs and alleviate poverty. Many formerly trafficked or exploited women and men in vulnerable communities in Kenya and Bangladesh are now passionate and determined artisans for Others. As these artisans rise from poverty, nearly 80% have created small businesses in their communities. Those who were once despairing now make beautiful products sold in several countries, including the USA, Norway, the UK, and Canada. Artisans' stories are founded in hope and determination, as many now have the income needed to care for their families, build homes, and send their children to school.
"At Others, we strive to empower artisans across the globe to develop their skill sets to express and explore their creativity," says April Foster, Director of Others. "We are proud to provide high-quality, handcrafted products, support women artisans, and provide a global platform to sell their creations."
Others webshop features 160 home, kitchen, travel, accessories, scarves, and seasonal items, all created by Kenyan and Bangladesh artisans. Some of the first products ever made were the embroidered red, gold, and blue hearts, which remain best-sellers 25 years later. Today, more than 25 seasonal items include one-of-a-kind ornaments, nativity scenes, tiny angels, and doves made from sisal plants. Wooden star ornaments are carved and polished by hand at our workshop in Bangladesh.
By providing work-from-home opportunities, women are still able to care for their families. Beadwork is a vital handcraft that allows women to work from home, and beaded seasonal items feature Silver Reindeer, Beaded Snowflakes, Beaded Hearts, and Candy Canes.
“I have learned how to make many products, like the tiny angels. Through the income I receive, I have been able to be self-independent as a mother, finish construction of my house, and purchase goats which I am proud to call my own” –Veronica, Artisan
When purchasing a gift from Others, shoppers are directly supporting their mission of enabling women in Kenya and Bangladesh to earn a fair wage, develop a trade, and provide a path to escape poverty. Over the past 25 years, Others has helped 1,200 women escape trafficking and has created life-saving economic opportunities.
About Others Trade for Hope: Others Trade for Hope (Others) is a Salvation Army initiative creating jobs for women and men to escape poverty and human trafficking in Africa and South Asia by creating handmade, fairly traded products in safe working conditions. For over 25 years, Others has trained and empowered women to develop an artisan trade resulting in intricate, desirable apparel, accessories, home & kitchen items, and seasonal products. With more than 1200 artisans, Others aims to create a pathway to independence for artisans to support themselves and their families for generations. For more information, visit www.tradeforhope.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @OthersUSA. Contact April Foster, Director of USA Trade for Hope, for interviews at April.Foster@use.salvationarmy.org.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked #2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
