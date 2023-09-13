Apply now for Wyoming preference points

Deadline is Oct. 31

Cheyenne - Dreaming of an epic Wyoming hunt? Apply now for preference points. Resident and nonresident hunters can build points for moose and bighorn sheep, and nonresidents can acquire elk, deer and antelope points. All applications must be submitted online through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

“Preference points can help increase odds of drawing some species and hunt areas,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager. “Drawing odds for all species and hunt areas are available on the Game and Fish website.”

Hunters must purchase a preference point for a species for two consecutive years to maintain their totals and avoid losing points. Residents who were unsuccessful in their 2023 moose or bighorn sheep applications were automatically awarded a point. Only one point can be acquired per species annually.

Hunters can view their preference point balance by checking the website. Totals for the 2024 hunt season will be updated in late November.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

