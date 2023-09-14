ESOMAR Opens Super Early Bird Discount for its 2024 Congress in Athens, Greece
Deep discounts for the leading global data, research and insights conference, available to members from from 14-29 September
There is no replacement for the connections, sales opportunities, the electric environment and the building of lasting friendships that our in-person Congress offers.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global membership organization for the data, research and insights community, has opened its super early bird discount for Congress 2024, being held in Athens, Greece from 8-11 September 2024. The deeply discounted rate is available to ESOMAR members and represents a savings of 50% off the standard price. Registration at this rate will be open on the website from 14 - 29 September 2023.
— Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR
“When Congress opened this year, I predicted we would have a memorable event, and that has definitely proved to be true; we are all feeling energized and even more excited about the future of the research and insights space,” said Joaquim Bretcha, Director General of ESOMAR. “I am certain we will make even more memories in 2024 as we gather again with our friends, peers and colleagues in Greece. We have been live streaming all our content on ESOMAR TV this year, but there is no replacement for the connections, sales opportunities, the electric environment and the building of lasting friendships that our in-person Congress offers.”
Planning is already underway for the 2024 Congress, which will include plentiful, creative networking opportunities, the much-anticipated annual Gala and award ceremony, and fun sponsored activities throughout the multi-day conference. In addition, attendees can expect to learn more about the latest innovations and initiatives from insights professionals, both brand and agency side, from around the world.
- Hear from some of the world’s largest brands on stage, sharing their latest projects, challenges and insights
- Learn practical skills and new technology applications to take back to the workplace to boost efficiency and value
- Accelerate innovation and celebrate research excellence with the greater insights community
- Explore better ways to tackle evolving challenges such as representativity, improving data quality, application of new methodologies and AI, boosting diversity and inclusion, and more critical topics
ESOMAR is also seeking business partners interested in sponsoring the event, and showcasing their brands on the leading stage for insights and analytics professionals.
Visit here for the super early bird rate: https://community.esomar.org/congress-2024-registration
About ESOMAR
Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org
###
Media contact: Gabriela Kusters, Gabriela.kusters@esomar.org,
Gabriela Kusters
ESOMAR
email us here