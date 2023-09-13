Federal Support for June Tornadoes Recovery: $3.8 Million and Counting, Renters and Homeowners May Still Apply

MADISON, Miss. – One month after the major disaster declaration for the June 14 -19 severe storms and tornadoes in Mississippi, $3.8 million and counting in federal support has been approved by FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). FEMA expects the amount to increase as more people apply.

As of Sept. 12, more than $1.7 million in FEMA grants have been approved for renters and homeowners in Jackson and Jasper counties. This includes:

More than $1.4 million in Housing Assistance that helps pay for uninsured home repairs, home replacement and rental assistance for short-term lodging. More than $788,000 in Repair Assistance -- grants to help with basic repairs to a disaster-damaged primary residence. More than $361,000 in Rental Assistance -- grants to rent alternate housing while an applicant is displaced from their disaster-damaged primary residence.

More than $290,000 in Other Needs Assistance -- grants to help pay for uninsured personal property replacement and other serious storm-related needs.

The SBA has approved more than $2.1 million in long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses. These flexible loans can help supplement insurance settlements and FEMA grants.

Added together, federal recovery support for households now totals more than $3.8 million.

Application Period Remains Open

Homeowners and renters in Jackson and Jasper counties whose homes and property were damaged by the storms can continue to apply for federal assistance:

The FEMA helpline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with language translation services available. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA cannot duplicate insurance benefits. Applications will be taken through Oct. 11, 2023.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.