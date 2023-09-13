Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,492 in the last 365 days.

Libya: Solidarity Statement Following Deadly Floods

published 13 September 2023 updated 13 September 2023

We stand together, united in grief and hope, as we bear witness to the devastating floods of Storm Daniel that have already claimed 6,000 lives and over 10,000 missing in Libya, and destroyed the livelihoods of thousands of others.

Education International has extended our condolences to the grieving families of teachers and students through our contacts in Libya which include the Libyan Workers Federation.

We call upon the international communities and NGOs to provide the necessary assistance and resources to those affected by the floods. The country has already suffered decades of political turmoil which have set aside investment in infrastructure and quality public services. Such services are always much needed after such natural calamities that particularly impact disadvantaged communities.

This natural disaster also forces us to recognise the urgent need for climate action. Climate change is an existential threat that knows no borders. The most vulnerable populations are always disproportionately impacted despite having done the least to cause climate change. Education International calls again on the international community to redouble efforts to address the root causes of climate change and mitigate its impacts, including in and through education.

You just read:

Libya: Solidarity Statement Following Deadly Floods

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more