Stopwatch Urgent Care Clinics Offer Illness & Injury Care During Busy Back-to-School Season

We believe Alabama families deserve convenient access to quality care, especially during the busy back-to-school season. Stopwatch Urgent Care is open 7 days a week to help you feel better… quicker.”
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
BIRMINGHAM, AL, U.S.A., September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new school year is upon us, and Stopwatch Urgent Care is here to help Alabama families stay healthy and safe. With clinics conveniently located throughout Alabama, Stopwatch Urgent Care provides walk-in care 7 days a week for patients of all ages. Services include a wide range of illness and injury care, including COVID testing and treatment.

Back-to-school season is in full swing, and our little ones are unfortunately bringing home more than just homework… they're bringing home illnesses to share with their families and friends. Every year, Stopwatch Urgent Care sees an increase in illness & injury visits when school is back in session. A new variant of the COVID-19 virus is also currently making its way through schools & communities. Our experienced medical team provides professional care for all illnesses and injuries 7 days a week.

Stopwatch Urgent Care accepts all major insurance, including Medicare and TRICARE, and our clinics are proud to be VA-authorized urgent care providers. Some of the other services we offer that may be needed during the school year include:

COVID testing & treatment • Onsite lab & X-ray • Wound care • Allergy care • Burns • Sore throats • Strep throat
Sprains & Strains • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Rashes • RSV • Fevers • Bronchitis • Stitches & Staples
TB testing • Sunburns • Ear infections • Cold & Flu care • Insect bites • Nausea & Vomiting • Headaches • and more

“We believe Alabama families deserve convenient access to quality care, especially during the busy back-to-school season,” said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. “Stopwatch Urgent Care is open 7 days a week to help students, families, and communities feel better… quicker.”

Walk-ins are always welcome, or patients can check in online. Stopwatch Urgent Care has several locations in Alabama:

► Auburn — 2415 Moore’s Mill Road (next to Pure Barre and Publix)
► Hartselle — 401 US-31 NW (north of Main St., next to Zaxby’s)
► Opelika — 151 N. 20th Street (next to CVS, across from the hospital)
► Phenix City/Ladonia — 3838 Highway 80 West (next to Walmart Neighborhood Market)
► Phenix City — 5415 Summerville Rd. Suite B (across the street from Publix at Phenix Crossing)
► Springville — 110 Legacy Parkway (Across from the Ford dealership)
► Troy — 1212 US Hwy 231 (between Ruby Tuesday and Jack’s)
► Winfield — 2548 US Hwy 43 (across from Walmart)

Visit https://www.stopwatchurgentcare.com/#locations to find the closest Stopwatch Urgent Care, or text “SWUC” to 843-418-9107. Find us on social: https://www.facebook.com/StopwatchUC, https://www.instagram.com/stopwatch_urgentcare/.

Jen VanAntwerp for
Stopwatch Urgent Care
