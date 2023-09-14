Board-Certified Waldorf Plastic Surgeon Answers Breast Augmentation FAQs
Dr. Ayman R. Hakki, the Director of Luxxery Boutique, answers frequently asked questions about breast augmentation benefits, recovery, and more.WALDORF, MD, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The popularity of breast implant procedures remains steady in 2023, especially with individuals seeking a more natural-looking aesthetic that is proportionate to their body. Board-certified Waldorf plastic surgeon Ayman R. Hakki, MD confirms this trend among the desires of patients at Luxxery Boutique, his comprehensive plastic surgery and non-surgical cosmetic enhancement practice. Dr. Hakki says his ultimate goal for patients is to provide safe, effective treatment with outcomes that can meet their needs without looking “overdone.” In order for patients to successfully achieve their goals, Dr. Hakki explains that it is important they have a clear understanding about their chosen cosmetic procedure prior to surgery. Below, Dr. Hakki answers some of the most frequently asked questions about breast augmentation, including inquiries about benefits, the procedure, the recovery process, and other available breast enhancement options to help individuals feel empowered and educated as they consider their choices.
One of the most common breast augmentation questions received by Dr. Hakki relates to the benefits-to-risks ratio of breast implants to the patient. Generally, he notes, a patient who is in overall good overall health, is mentally and emotionally prepared for surgery and the results of the procedure, and has realistic expectations of the outcome may be an ideal candidate for breast augmentation. Dr. Hakki explains that, with the advances made in breast implants and surgical techniques – as well as the FDA’s involvement with healthy implant protocols – breast augmentations continue to progress in safety standards. With that in mind, Dr. Hakki says all surgical procedures carry risks; however, an experienced and qualified surgeon with a record of success performing these treatments should be able to minimize the risk of complications. Dr. Hakki adds that breast augmentation is capable of providing numerous benefits for patients wishing to increase the size of their breasts, enhance fullness, and improve shape, balance, symmetry, and proportions with the body frame. In many cases, the successful outcome of a breast enhancement can also help to improve how the patient feels in clothing, in social settings, and evoke feelings of greater confidence. He further explains that treatment plans that are genuinely customized to each patient are vital to maximizing the chances of producing results that not only look beautiful, but also natural.
According to Dr. Hakki, another common question he receives about breast augmentation is what can be expected during the treatment. Typically, the surgery is an outpatient procedure under general anesthesia that usually takes approximately one to two hours. Breast augmentations can be performed using a variety of surgical techniques and incisional placements, depending on the patient’s unique needs and goals, physique, and implant specifications. For example, saline versus silicone implants may need to be inserted utilizing different surgical techniques, which can also be determined by how the patient would like their breast profile and projection to appear. Dr. Hakki says that, prior to the procedure, patients should have an informed and clear understanding of their treatment plan from their surgeon. Additionally, they should have the regular opportunity to discuss questions and concerns so they feel confident before undergoing their breast augmentation.
Dr. Hakki says prospective patients are also understandably very curious about the recovery process after breast augmentation. The first thing Dr. Hakki likes his patients to be aware of is how important it is to closely adhere to all post-surgery instructions and attend all follow-up appointments. This is vital to maximizing the potential for a safe and successful recovery. The guidelines for recovery are outlined specifically for each patient based on the complexities of their surgery and how they respond to healing. It is normal to experience swelling, bruising, and some degree of discomfort during the recovery process; however, Dr. Hakki notes that these effects should fade over time, and the patient should never hesitate to contact the practice with any questions or concerns. Dr. Hakki says most breast augmentation patients should plan for five to seven days to rest and recover after the procedure is completed before resuming some of their regular daily activities. More strenuous activities, heavy lifting, and physically demanding actions should be avoided for at least a few weeks. If anything feels abnormal and newly painful, it is imperative to reach out to the surgeon's office or emergency line immediately. Dr. Hakki says patients should be provided with details about all aspects of the treatment process well before the surgery has taken place, and should also be given thorough information about recovery guidelines and follow-up appointments.
Additionally, Dr. Hakki is often asked if breast augmentation should be accompanied by a breast lift or other breast enhancement options. In general, he says, while breast augmentation surgery can be an effective treatment on its own or in combination with other cosmetic procedures, each case is entirely dependent on the individual patient’s aesthetic desires, needs, build, and health history. Dr. Hakki recommends scheduling an initial consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon to receive an accurate assessment from a doctor with high levels of training and experience to help determine the choice for a more comprehensive rejuvenation.
Ultimately, Dr. Hakki says, women considering breast augmentation should never be hesitant to ask questions of their prospective plastic surgeon, and should always feel confident that they are being taken care of by a doctor who truly has their safety and best interests at heart.
About Dr. Ayman R. Hakki
Dr. Ayman R. Hakki is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is also a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and many other esteemed medical and plastic surgery organizations. Additionally, Dr. Hakki has served as an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Plastic Surgery, Georgetown University Hospital. As the Medical Director of Luxxery Boutique in Waldorf, Dr. Hakki is experienced in blending the worlds of science and art to offer a comprehensive range of procedures for the breasts, body, and face, as well as non-surgical treatments designed to accentuate each patient’s natural beauty. Dr. Hakki is available for interview upon request.
