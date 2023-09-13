Governor Abbott Hosts German Federal Minister Baerbock In Austin

TEXAS, September 13 - September 13, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Germany Annalena Baerbock and other German leaders to discuss the unique economic relationship and continued international partnership between Texas and Germany. Held at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, this meeting was the first visit on Minister Baebock’s trip to the United States.

During their meeting, Governor Abbott and Minister Baerbock highlighted shared interests between the Texas and German economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), renewable energy, auto manufacturing, and semiconductors. While discussing renewable energy in both Texas and Germany, Governor Abbott highlighted Texas’ position as the United States’ energy leader.

The Governor and Minister both touted the strength of Texas' and Germany’s semiconductor industries, emphasizing their importance for overall global semiconductor manufacturing. The leaders detailed their mutual enthusiasm for Tesla in their respective economies, with Minister Baerbock demonstrating her excitement for discussions with the company about expanding in Germany.

Additionally, Governor Abbott and Minister Baerbock discussed ways Texas and Germany can bolster their existing global economic partnership as well as with other countries. The Governor and the Minister reflected on the importance of nearshoring and friend-shoring for supply chain resiliency and national security interests. The leaders pointed to friend-shoring as a strong method for encouraging international investment and bolstering global economic ties for Texas and Germany. Governor Abbott also recapped First Lady Cecilia Abbott and Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson’s recent economic development trip to Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

Germany is second among all nations for the number of foreign direct investment projects in Texas. In the last decade, German companies have invested $9.4 billion in capital investment through 141 projects in Texas, creating more than 11,900 jobs. In 2022, Texas’ total trade with Germany totaled $17.3 billion, making Germany the state’s 13th-largest total trade partner. That same year, Texas exports to Germany totaled $8.3 billion. Texas exports account for 11 percent of all U.S. exports to Germany.