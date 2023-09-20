Whelen Engineering® Seeks Nominations for 2023 Everyday Champion Award
It’s an honor for us to bring well-deserved recognition to these unsung heroes in our communities.”CHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Whelen Engineering announced today that nominations are open for their 2023 Everyday Champion award. Each year, Whelen’s Everyday Champion program celebrates and recognizes outstanding emergency service departments, individuals, or groups by honoring demonstrations of bravery and courage during an act of exceptional valor, or tireless efforts to make a community a better or safer place to live.
“We always look forward to this time of year,” says Peter Tiezzi, General Manager of Motorsports at Whelen, and retired 35-year veteran of the Chester Hose Company in Chester, Connecticut. “Supporting first responders is central to everything we do and an important part of our company culture,” said Tiezzi. “It’s an honor for us to bring well-deserved recognition to these unsung heroes in our communities,” he continued.
Whelen encourages members of the public to nominate someone from their community for the 2023 Whelen Everyday Champion award by going to whelen.com/everydaychampion and filling out a brief submission form. Nominations must be received by Friday, October 27th for this year’s consideration. You can also learn more about previous Everyday Champion recipients on the site.
A special ceremony will be held in January of 2024 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, to honor the 2023 Whelen Everyday Champion, where the recipient will receive an award of distinction in the Whelen Hall of Champions. This special exhibit found inside the Hall of Fame inspires visitors through stories of heroism, bravery, and honor.
The 2022 Whelen Everyday Champion was the Lexington Fire Department Community Paramedicine Team in Lexington, Kentucky. The paramedicine team uses traditional EMS resources in non-traditional ways to meet the needs of the community and works to connect the dots between struggling community members and the resources available to them. The multidisciplinary team includes Lexington Fire Department Captain Seth Lockard, Lieutenant Ken Howell, Firefighter Patrick Branam, Detective Kristie Smith, Mackenzie Gross, CSW, and Maria Slone, CSW. “We listen to the stories of individuals and then determine how we, as first responders, can best assist them,” said Capt. Seth Lockard. Each year the team helps hundreds of residents in the community.
In 2021, Sergeant Jeremy March of Mobile, Alabama was recognized for his tireless work in building positive relationships between law enforcement officers and children in his local community. “This isn’t something I ever expected,” said March in response to being named the 2021 Everyday Champion. “I am completely humbled and honored at this award,” he continued. March truly encompasses the meaning of being an everyday champion and is described by community members as a selfless and compassionate human, living a life of service to others. He founded the nonprofit organization Cops for Kids and devotes countless hours every year to organizing and attending charitable events that benefit children in his community.
Whelen Engineering revolutionized emergency warning technology with the invention of the first rotating “anti-collision” beacon in 1952. Today, Whelen continues to push the boundaries of innovation with reliable and powerful lights, sirens, control systems, and software, all manufactured in America. Whelen encompasses two state-of-the-art facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire, with over one million square feet of engineering and manufacturing space. Whelen is a steadfast supporter of organizations dedicated to honoring first responders like the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and is a corporate partner of the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund.
